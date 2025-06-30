Relief For Nawab Malik! Defamation Case Against Ex-Maharashtra Minister Closed As BJP Functionary Withdraws Complaint
“The accused stands acquitted of the offence under IPC section 500 (defamation) and the proceeding is hereby closed,” reported PTI, citing the court ruling.Also Read | Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to judicial custody till 21 March
Earlier, the BJP functionary filed the application for withdrawal of the case under section 257 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
According to Section 257 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a complainant can withdraw his or her complaint at any time before a final order is passed. However, the magistrate should be satisfied with the grounds for withdrawal and if permitted by the magistrate, then the accused gets acquitted.Also Read | Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case
"Since this court is desirous of keeping the said case on a day-to-day basis, I am desirous to withdraw the case filed against the accused as I will be unable to attend the court on a daily basis," PTI quoted Kamboj saying in his application.
"I have voluntarily decided to withdraw the case, and no undue pressure or coercion has been exerted upon me in this regard," it added.What were the allegations?
Earlier in 2021, Kamboj had filed a complaint in the court alleging Nawab Malik had defamed him and his brother-in-law following the NCB raided a cruise ship in October 2021.Also Read | 'Insufficient evidence': Timeline of how Aryan Khan's drugs case unfolded
In his complaint, Kamboj claimed that Nawab in his press conference on arresting several persons including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had 'purposefully and intentionally defamed' him and s brother-in-law Rishab Sachdev. NCP leader and ex-Maharashtra Minister Nawab Mali alleged that Aryan Khan's arrest was a forgery.
Kamboj had sought action against Malik for allegedly committing offences under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.
With agency inputs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment