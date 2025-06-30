Cpamerica's Annual Next Generation Conference Unites Emerging Leaders To Develop Essential Power Skills, Build Lasting Connections, And Engage In Meaningful Conversations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Specifically designed for successful seniors and managers from member firms, this year's meeting featured a strong lineup of speakers offering valuable insights into leadership and management. The event began with a highly interactive half-day pre-conference led by Julie McPherson of The Rainmaker Companies.

"The pre-conference was great this year – very good content and an engaging presenter," said Julia Stenberg with Widmer Roel PC.

An inspiring leader's panel kicked off and set the tone for the main conference. Led by Brian Kush of Intend2Lead, and featuring member panelists, Denille Biddy (Rushton), John Cournan (Packer Thomas), and John Lauseng (Aldrich), who shared their perspectives on the evolving accounting profession and its future direction.

In addition to professional development and networking, attendees participated in a meaningful community service project in partnership with United Way of the Coastal Empire. Together, they assembled 75 back-to-school kits for children in transitional housing in Chatham County, reinforcing the conference's commitment to giving back.

Another attendee, Alison Burgett, with Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, shared, "Phenomenal experience. I met so many great people and loved the content."

Thank you to our NextGen Conference sponsor, McGuire Sponsel, for their generous support throughout the event. McGuire Sponsel's Cliff Austin and Kat Martin contributed to the success of the conference and supported our members' continued growth.

The 2026 NextGen Conference will be held June 10-12, at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel in Seattle, Washington.

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global , an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at .

