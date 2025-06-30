Alltius Launches Voice AI Agents & Workflows For Insurance, Banking & Financial Services

Financial institutions can now deploy empathic AI agents that directly execute transactions, approve loans, and process claims through natural conversations

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltius today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Voice AI agent platform specifically engineered for financial services institutions. The new solution enables insurance companies, retail banks, and wealth management firms to automate complex customer interactions through natural, empathic conversations while maintaining strict compliance standards and seamless integration with existing systems.

Unlike generic AI solutions or traditional IVR systems that frustrate customers with rigid menus, Alltius Voice AI agents execute account-level actions directly-processing insurance claims, approving loans, and delivering portfolio updates without human intervention-all while maintaining conversational fluidity and emotional intelligence.

"Financial institutions have struggled with a fundamental challenge: how to scale operations while reducing costs and improving experiences," said Vibhanshu Abhishek, CEO of Alltius. "Traditional approaches force an impossible choice between personalization and efficiency. Our Voice AI agents eliminate this trade-off by combining deep financial knowledge with the ability to take direct action on customer accounts."

Transforming Financial Customer Experience

Alltius Voice AI represents a paradigm shift in how financial institutions manage customer interactions.

Insurance companies can use Alltius to automate first notice of loss (FNOL), process routine claims, and handle policy inquiries, reducing per-interaction costs from $200 to $1.

Retail banks can deploy the platform to process loan applications conversationally, manage account inquiries, and deliver personalized financial advice, reducing routine inquiries by up to 80%.

Wealth management firms can utilize Alltius to provide automated client updates, deliver market insights, and provide personalized financial education, freeing relationship managers to focus on high-value advisory services.

"We're using our decades of experience developing AI specifically trained for financial contexts," said Vibs, CEO of Alltius. "Our agents understand complex financial terminology, maintain strict compliance protocols, and execute transactions directly through secure API integrations with over 40 financial platforms. Most importantly, they communicate with the warmth and empathy customers expect from their financial providers."

Purpose-Built for Financial Services

Alltius Voice AI agents differentiates itself through five core capabilities:



Financial Services DNA: Pre-trained on insurance claims, loan processing, and wealth management conversations with deep domain knowledge of financial terminology and workflows.

Direct System Action: Native integration with 40+ financial platforms to directly execute transactions, not just gather information like conventional chatbots.

Empathic Intelligence: Advanced sentiment analysis that adapts tone, pace, and approach in real-time based on customer emotional state.

Speed to Value: Deploy production-ready financial agents in 4-6 weeks versus 6-12 months with general-purpose solutions. Cost Economics: Reduces per-interaction cost from $200 to $1 with 92% first-call resolution rates.

"The future of financial services will be conversational," said Vibs, "Customers and employees want to solve problems quickly through natural conversation with an entity that understands their needs and can take immediate action without hallucinating. That's exactly what we've built."

In an industry where data security and regulatory compliance are paramount, Alltius has implemented comprehensive safeguards:



SOC 2 Type II certification

GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA compliance

Zero persistent storage of PII

End-to-end encryption Complete audit trails for all interactions

"We've worked closely with regulatory experts to ensure our Voice AI agents maintain the highest standards of data protection while still delivering personalized experiences," said Vibhanshu Abhishek, CEO of Alltius.

Alltius Voice AI agentic platform is available immediately for financial services institutions worldwide. The platform can be deployed in as little as 4-6 weeks, with customized implementation plans based on specific use cases and integration requirements.

For more information about Alltius Voice AI or to schedule a demonstration, visit alltius or contact [email protected] .

About Alltius

Alltius is a pioneering agentic AI platform for financial services . By combining deep financial domain expertise with advanced natural language processing and system integration capabilities, Alltius enables financial institutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences while dramatically reducing operational costs. Headquartered in Irvine, Alltius serves insurance companies, banks, and wealth management firms globally.

Alltius' innovative no-code platform allows businesses to seamlessly create, train and deploy AI assistants, even within a day. Alltius' platform has military grade security with SOC2 Type 2 and ISO certifications, ability to handle enterprise scale volumes of more than 500K queries per day, no hallucinations with native AI technology & 1/10th operating costs with self-hosted solutions.

Alltius is a product created by experts who have taught AI and NLP at Carnegie Mellon and built large scale systems at places such as Amazon, Google and Meta and used by billions.

SOURCE Alltius Inc.

