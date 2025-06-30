Winners Announced At 25Th Anniversary Braille Challenge Finals For Blind And Visually Impaired Students
Winners announced for Braille Challenge Finals - an academic competition for students who are blind or visually impairedPost thi
Braille Challenge was created to highlight the critical role of braille literacy in unlocking academic and career opportunities. According to the National Federation of the Blind, fewer than 16% of adults with visual disabilities attain a bachelor's degree or higher. Yet, 90% of employed individuals who are blind or visually impaired know braille, demonstrating how braille literacy empowers students toward higher education and meaningful employment.
"Braille literacy opens doors to independence, higher education, and employment," said Jim (Dimitri) Kales, CEO of Braille Institute. "During our milestone year, we are proud to celebrate the incredible achievements of these students, who inspire us all with their determination and dedication."
Students competed at five levels (Apprentice through Varsity) in reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and tactile charts and graphs-skills that lay the foundation for lifelong learning and opportunity.
The 2025 Braille Challenge Winners are:
FIRST PLACE
Apprentice: Kennedy C. – Georgia
Freshman: Luise S. - Virginia
Sophomore: Anne Y. - Ohio
Junior Varsity: Salome C. - Missouri
Varsity: Makenzie L. - Ohio
SECOND PLACE
Apprentice: Charity B. - Louisiana
Freshman: Elizabeth C. - Minnesota
Sophomore: Isaiah G. – Saskatchewan, Canada
Junior Varsity: Caleigh C. - Georgia
Varsity: EmmaGrace O. - Texas
THIRD PLACE
Apprentice: Aria M. – Iowa
Freshman: Colton R. - Minnesota
Sophomore: Luke F. – North Carolina
Junior Varsity: Layla H. – North Carolina
Varsity: Christopher M. – Georgia
EXCELLENCE IN SPELLING: Elizabeth C. – Minnesota
EXCELLENCE IN READING: Colton R. – Minnesota
HARLEY FETTERMAN AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN CHARTS AND GRAPHS: Makenzie L. - Ohio
To learn more about Braille Challenge, find resources, host a regional event, or sponsor the program, please visit
About Braille Institute of America
Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization with a bold vision to transform the lives of individuals with vision loss. With more than a century of service, it provides programs and services that empower people to live independently - ranging from low vision assessments and technology training to mobility instruction and educational offerings. All programs are free of charge and supported by the generosity of donors.
Through its strategic plan, Mission Magnified, Braille Institute's goal is to serve more than 200,000 people annually within five years. By scaling its reach, embracing digital innovation, and building meaningful partnerships, the organization is transforming what's possible for people with low to no vision. Learn more at brailleinstitute.
SOURCE Braille Institute of America
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment