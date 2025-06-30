Winners Announced At 25Th Anniversary Braille Challenge Finals For Blind And Visually Impaired Students

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind for students in grades 1-12 who are blind or visually impaired. Over the past 25 years, more than 22,000 students have participated in Braille Challenge, strengthening their braille skills while building confidence and community. This year, 1,300 students from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland competed in regional Braille Challenge events, with the top 50 earning a place at the Finals.

Winners announced for Braille Challenge Finals - an academic competition for students who are blind or visually impaired

Post thi

Braille Challenge was created to highlight the critical role of braille literacy in unlocking academic and career opportunities. According to the National Federation of the Blind, fewer than 16% of adults with visual disabilities attain a bachelor's degree or higher. Yet, 90% of employed individuals who are blind or visually impaired know braille, demonstrating how braille literacy empowers students toward higher education and meaningful employment.

"Braille literacy opens doors to independence, higher education, and employment," said Jim (Dimitri) Kales, CEO of Braille Institute. "During our milestone year, we are proud to celebrate the incredible achievements of these students, who inspire us all with their determination and dedication."

Students competed at five levels (Apprentice through Varsity) in reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and tactile charts and graphs-skills that lay the foundation for lifelong learning and opportunity.

The 2025 Braille Challenge Winners are:

FIRST PLACE

Apprentice: Kennedy C. – Georgia

Freshman: Luise S. - Virginia

Sophomore: Anne Y. - Ohio

Junior Varsity: Salome C. - Missouri

Varsity: Makenzie L. - Ohio

SECOND PLACE

Apprentice: Charity B. - Louisiana

Freshman: Elizabeth C. - Minnesota

Sophomore: Isaiah G. – Saskatchewan, Canada

Junior Varsity: Caleigh C. - Georgia

Varsity: EmmaGrace O. - Texas

THIRD PLACE

Apprentice: Aria M. – Iowa

Freshman: Colton R. - Minnesota

Sophomore: Luke F. – North Carolina

Junior Varsity: Layla H. – North Carolina

Varsity: Christopher M. – Georgia

EXCELLENCE IN SPELLING: Elizabeth C. – Minnesota

EXCELLENCE IN READING: Colton R. – Minnesota

HARLEY FETTERMAN AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN CHARTS AND GRAPHS: Makenzie L. - Ohio

To learn more about Braille Challenge, find resources, host a regional event, or sponsor the program, please visit

About Braille Institute of America

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization with a bold vision to transform the lives of individuals with vision loss. With more than a century of service, it provides programs and services that empower people to live independently - ranging from low vision assessments and technology training to mobility instruction and educational offerings. All programs are free of charge and supported by the generosity of donors.

Through its strategic plan, Mission Magnified, Braille Institute's goal is to serve more than 200,000 people annually within five years. By scaling its reach, embracing digital innovation, and building meaningful partnerships, the organization is transforming what's possible for people with low to no vision. Learn more at brailleinstitute.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America