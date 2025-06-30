Cisos Connect Announces Winners Of Its 2025 A100 Awards Recognizing Top Emerging Cybersecurity Leaders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The merit-based recognition singles out a diverse group of CISOs with fewer than five years in the role who have demonstrated dynamic potential and a commitment to innovation necessary to lead the cybersecurity industry in these transformational times. Equally important, they believe in giving back to an industry where shared threats make collaboration uniquely essential to success.

CISOs Connect's Esteemed Board of Judges looked for candidates able to adroitly navigate the constantly shifting cybersecurity landscape, balance business and technology strategy, and recognize the criticality of cross-organizational cooperation.

See the 2025 A100 winners here:

"The cybersecurity landscape has undergone enormous changes in the past two years with the dramatic widening of the attack surface," said Erika Voss, 2025 esteemed judge and CISO of Blue Yonder. "Recipients of this year's award have proven themselves more than equal to the task of operating in such a volatile environment, making them the gold standard for a new generation of cybersecurity leaders protecting society's precious assets."

The A100 builds on CISOs Connect's industry-esteemed Top 100 CISOs Awards (the C100 ) and is similarly distinguished by a process that is 100% transparent, merit-driven, and free of pay-to-play. A board of preeminent veteran CISOs serves as judges, and candidates are evaluated solely on clear, objective criteria, underscoring the award's commitment to integrity and accessibility.

Key benchmarks for consideration included:



Service as CISO or equivalent at an end-user enterprise for less than five years

Involvement in professional organizations Security-related volunteering, activism, and mentoring

"One of CISOs Connect's core missions is to recognize cybersecurity leaders who make a meaningful impact on the industry," said David Cass, President of CISOs Connect. "We do that through a transparent, peer-to-peer evaluation process grounded in merit and integrity. With so many exceptional applicants, narrowing the list to just 100 was no easy task, but those selected are more than worthy of this honor."

The following distinguished CISOs conducted the evaluation and selection process:



Anthony Candeias – CISO, Weight Watchers

Brett Conlon – CISO, American Century Investments

Bob Turner – CISO, Penn State University

Chrisma Jackson – CISO, Sandia National Laboratories

Dan Meacham – CISO, Legendary Entertainment

Dina Mathers – CISO, Carvana

Erika Voss – SVP, CSO, Blue Yonder

Jairo Orea – CISO, Royal Caribbean Group

Jeff Trudeau – CISO, Chime

Michael Palmer – CISO, Hearst Mohit Chanana – CISO, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

"CISOs Connect is dedicated to elevating the CISO community, and this award sets a new standard by putting a premium on diverse experience and innovative approaches," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect. "It also honors two values that have always underpinned our awards: deep professional acumen and a commitment to sharing knowledge for the good of the broader industry."

The award was supported by CyberAlliance, a steadfast partner in CISOs Connect's mission to nurture talent and raise the profile of cybersecurity leadership.

"CyberAlliance is excited to support the A100 awards and help spotlight the emerging cybersecurity elite," said Kendrall Felder, CEO of CyberAlliance. "In a world where security equals success, these individuals carry enormous responsibility, and they richly deserve recognition for all they do."

About CISOs Connect

CISOs Connect is an exclusive, invitation-only community of senior cybersecurity leaders and subject matter experts. Created and led by CISOs, it offers a trusted, peer-driven space for sharing insights, conducting original research, and advancing professional growth. Members collaborate on critical challenges, strengthen leadership capabilities, and make informed business and technology decisions in a private, non-commercial setting.

Known for its CISO 100 Awards series and high-impact, content-rich events , CISOs Connect delivers programs shaped directly by the community. With roots in North America and a growing presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, it continues to expand as a global network for today's top security executives.

