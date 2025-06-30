Smart Summer Shopping For Families: Arshiner Launches Summer Campaign Sale With Up To 60% Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer in full swing and the back-to-school season just around the corner, Arshiner is making it easier for families to get what they need, all in one place. The popular children's apparel brand has launched its summer campaign,“Your Effortless Family Shopping Moment,” offering meaningful savings on a wide selection of its bestselling kidswear. Running from July 1 to July 11, 2025, and timed to coincide with Amazon's Prime Day, the promotion gives shoppers the chance to save between 7% and 60% on everyday essentials and seasonal favorites. It's designed to take the stress out of shopping by offering convenient, affordable, and stylish options for growing kids







Top Picks for Summer Style and Comfort

From playground-ready sets to picture-day dresses, Arshiner's featured selection brings together comfort, style, and versatility for every summer moment. The collection includes coordinated outfits, casual separates, and special-occasion pieces-all thoughtfully designed to keep up with active kids while still looking polished. With soft, breathable fabrics and relaxed, movement-friendly cuts, each item reflects what both kids and parents value most: ease, durability, and a sense of fun.

Ballet Dress Leotard

A blend of costume charm and everyday ease, this leotard-style dress is designed for kids who love to twirl and dance. Flutter sleeves frame a stretch-fabric bodice, while a floaty layered skirt trimmed with subtle sequins adds a touch of sparkle. Built for movement and machine washable, the piece is suited for both dance class and playdates. Sizing runs from 2 to 11 years.

Toddler Tutu Dress

This light and airy dress is made for toddlers who are always on the go. With a knit bodice, fluttering sleeves, and a mesh-lined tulle skirt, the dress strikes a balance between visual softness and practicality. Ideal for children aged 2 to 6, it's suitable for both casual wear and special occasions. The pull-on design makes for fuss-free changes.

Tie-Dye Twist Tee

A colorful addition to any summer wardrobe, this short-sleeve top features a twist-front detail and tie-dye print. Breathable and flexible, the shirt is designed for active kids and pairs well with shorts, jeans, or leggings. It offers a playful silhouette without sacrificing comfort, and is sized for girls 5 to 12.

Tank and Shorts Set

Designed for younger girls aged 2 to 7, this two-piece set includes a sleeveless tie-front tank top and relaxed paperbag-waist shorts. The coordinated colors and easy fit make it a grab-and-go option for summer mornings, while functional details, such as side pockets, offer a practical touch. The set is lightweight and machine washable.

Batwing Sleeve Set

A casual matching set for older kids, this outfit features a drop-shoulder batwing top and elastic-waist shorts with a detachable bow. It's cut for comfort and style, offering room to move while still feeling put-together. With multiple colorways and sizes for ages 6 to 14, the set is positioned as a top choice for both home and travel wear.

Shopping and Availability

The promotional discounts will be active on Arshiner's official Amazon storefront for the duration of the campaign period.

Customers are advised to consult the product-specific sizing charts available on each product's Amazon page before placing orders to ensure an accurate fit.

Arshiner's support team is available to assist with order inquiries or sizing guidance.

The summer campaign is positioned to offer convenience and value during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. By aligning with Prime Day, Arshiner aims to provide families with a simplified way to update their children's wardrobes for the upcoming season.

In addition to strong consumer appeal, Arshiner's products have also earned recognition from respected international platforms.

Arshiner Girls 2 Piece Outfit Earns Spot on ABC News' Top Baby & Kids Deals List

Arshiner Girls 2 Piece Outfit has been recognized by ABC News and featured in its curated list of Top Baby & Kids Deals and Launches, compiled by editors at Good Morning America (GMA). This widely trusted guide highlights standout children's products that deliver exceptional style, comfort, and value-making it a go-to resource for parents across the country.

Crafted from soft, breathable fabric, the set includes a batwing-sleeve drop-shoulder T-shirt paired with elastic paperbag-waist shorts. The top's relaxed fit and crew neckline offer effortless comfort, while the shorts feature a detachable bow belt and side pockets-a rare combination of style and utility that resonates with both parents and kids. Available in sizes 6 to 14 years, the outfit comes in multiple vibrant prints and colors suitable for summer, spring, and a variety of casual occasions-from school to vacation.

About Arshiner

Arshiner is a children's fashion brand dedicated to providing comfortable, affordable, and on-trend clothing for girls aged 2 to 14. With a product range that includes casual wear, occasion dresses, and coordinated sets, Arshiner combines thoughtful design with quality fabrics to support families in their everyday routines and special moments. The brand's full product line is available on Amazon.

For more information, please visit the Arshiner website and Amazon storefront , or connect with Arshiner on Facebook and Instagram .

