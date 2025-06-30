Camp Southern Ground Hosts Third Annual Ruck & BBQ Bash Supporting Warrior Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fayetteville, Georgia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, June 28, Camp Southern Ground welcomed almost 500 guests to its third annual Ruck & BBQ Bash for a day of purpose-driven fun, fitness, and celebration in support of our nation's veterans. Held on the nonprofit's scenic 400-acre campus in Fayetteville, Georgia, the event united veterans, families, and supporters for a 5K ruck, live music, kid-friendly activities, and BBQ provided by Chef Robert Irvine and the Robert Irvine Foundation.

The Ruck & BBQ Bash also kicked off Camp Southern Ground's Toast & Post for Freedom , a 4th of July campaign designed to honor veterans through impactful giving and by rallying voices across social media in a powerful show of support.

The event was emceed by Jerry Payne, producer of The Morning XTRA radio show. Highlights of the day included a vibrant vendor village and on-course obstacles like the Camaraderie Carry, a symbolic challenge where ruck participants carry a log together along the course, emphasizing how, as in life, we lift each other up in support from start to finish.

The Ruck & BBQ Bash is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship from presenting sponsor Sunbelt Rentals. Sunbelt Rentals has a longstanding tradition of supporting our nation's veterans, and we are honored to have their support at Camp Southern Ground.“This event is a wonderful way to celebrate our nation's heroes in a way that's both meaningful and fun,” shared Tara Fletcher, Director of Sustainability and Social Responsibility at Sunbelt Rentals.“It's an honor to partner with Camp Southern Ground to create a day filled with gratitude, fun, and community.”

Local sponsors Acuity Brands and Coweta-Fayette EMC also supported the event. All proceeds benefit Camp Southern Ground's Warrior Programs – Warrior Week, Warrior Family Camp, and Warrior PATHH. All three programs, which support transitioning veterans and their families as they navigate life after military service, are provided at no cost to participants.

“This event is a powerful expression of community support for the veterans we serve,” said Mike Dobbs, CEO of Camp Southern Ground.“It's inspiring to see individuals and families come together to honor service and raise awareness for the ongoing challenges many veterans face after returning to civilian life.”

For those unable to attend in person, virtual ruck participants across the country also joined the movement, receiving an official event shirt and challenge set to participate from anywhere in the country.

ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

Founded in 2011 by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown, Camp Southern Ground is a nonprofit organization committed to serving youth and veterans. During summer months, it is an inclusive residential camp for children of all different backgrounds, including neurodivergent campers and children from military families. The rest of the year, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to serving veterans and their families with three on-site Warrior Programs. For more information, visit .

