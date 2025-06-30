Sidus Space And VORAGO Technologies Partner To Advance Space-Based Computing Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORAGO Technologies, a leader in radiation-hardened semiconductor solutions for space, defense, and industrial markets, today announced a formal collaboration with Sidus Space, an innovative space and defense technology company, to validate and advance VORAGO's next-generation microcontroller technology through their Alpha Customer Program.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for both organizations. VORAGO Technologies has a long-standing reputation for delivering robust, high-performance microelectronics tailored for use in the harshest environments, including deep space, high-radiation zones, and industrial applications. The company's expertise in radiation-hardened semiconductor design is supported by its proprietary HARDSIL® technology. By joining forces with Sidus Space, VORAGO reinforces its commitment to engage early with end-users and system integrators to ensure its technology roadmap aligns with the evolving needs of the space industry.

Sidus Space has previously utilized VORAGO MCUs, but will now play a pivotal role in the early validation and system-level integration of VORAGO's future high-performance radiation-hardened microcontroller , to be announced later this year. This strategic partnership is designed to accelerate development and deployment cycles for Sidus' next-generation platforms while providing VORAGO with real-world performance feedback to refine and optimize the technology.

"We are excited to join forces with Sidus Space during this critical development phase," said Bernd Lienhard, CEO of VORAGO Technologies. "Our Alpha Customer Program enables early collaboration with organizations deploying advanced space systems. Working with a market leader such as Sidus Space offers a flexible development approach and valuable technical perspective that will help us validate and refine our road map."

The Alpha Customer Program is one of VORAGO's strategic initiatives to foster collaboration with industry leaders during the earliest stages of product development. This proactive engagement model provides selected partners like Sidus with privileged access to unreleased hardware and engineering support. It ensures that customer feedback directly informs design choices, helping to create solutions that are well-aligned with real-world mission demands.

As part of the program, Sidus Space will receive early access to product samples, software support, and development tools, along with direct technical collaboration with VORAGO's engineering team. The project will move forward through a series of defined milestones, including joint design reviews, software and hardware integration, and debug efforts, with the goal of entering production next year.

"At Sidus, we prioritize component-level reliability to ensure system-wide mission assurance. Partnering with VORAGO during this early phase allows us to validate and integrate advanced radiation-hardened technology directly into our LizzieSat® and other architectures," said Valerij Ojdanic, Chief Technology Officer at Sidus Space. "This collaboration not only strengthens the resilience of our platforms in harsh space environments but also supports our strategy to shorten development cycles while increasing performance at the edge."

The Alpha Customer Program is part of VORAGO's broader commitment to partnering closely with system integrators and mission designers during the earliest phases of silicon validation. This approach helps ensure that the final product meets the needs of space and aerospace customers operating in extreme environments.

With each iteration of this program, VORAGO leverages customer collaboration to identify and address challenges such as thermal constraints, power efficiency, and fault tolerance. This co-development methodology ensures that its products are rigorously tested and better prepared for real deployment scenarios, reinforcing VORAGO's leadership in the radiation-hardened microelectronics market.

This announcement marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at delivering advanced, radiation-hardened compute solutions that support the next era of space infrastructure and exploration. To learn more about the Alpha Customer Program contact us .

About VORAGO Technologies

VORAGO leads the industry in providing radiation hardened and radiation tolerant microcontrollers and microprocessors for Aerospace, Defense and Industrial projects around the globe. VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® technology uses cost-effective, high-volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operations. VORAGO primarily serves Aerospace & Defense customers in North America and Europe and has a deep flight heritage. VORAGO is a privately held company based in Austin, Texas. Learn more at voragotech.com .

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: .

