The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is currently hosting the third working group meeting on combating drug trafficking and the second meeting on strengthening the private sector in Doha, Qatar. These meetings, which are focused on key issues in Afghanistan, are set to continue over two days.

Representatives from UN member states, Taliban officials, and national and international experts, including women, are participating in the discussions. The technical working groups aim to explore strategies for reducing opium cultivation and drug production, as well as strengthening Afghanistan's private sector amid ongoing economic challenges.

A seven-member Taliban delegation is attending the meeting, led by Enamullah Hamad, head of the Taliban's National Drug Treatment Program. The delegation also includes representatives from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Agriculture. During the meetings, they are discussing joint efforts to combat the drug trade, as well as exploring opportunities for the development of the private sector.

While the discussions on private sector growth and drug control are seen as important steps, there are concerns about the effectiveness and outcomes of these meetings. Some experts suggest that it is still too early to assess the tangible impact of these talks, while others emphasize the need to focus on the broader economic challenges facing Afghanistan, including the attraction of foreign investments.

The ongoing meetings have been met with mixed reactions. Critics argue that the discussions focus more on issues prioritized by the Taliban, such as drug control and private sector development, while neglecting the pressing needs of the Afghanistan population, particularly women. The international community's support for the Taliban's government remains a contentious issue, especially when it comes to human rights and inclusivity.

The Doha process, which includes meetings like these, continues to serve as a platform for engagement between the Taliban and the international community. However, many remain skeptical about its potential to achieve long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan, particularly given the human rights concerns surrounding the current regime.

For the Afghanistan people, particularly women and marginalized groups, the true value of these meetings will depend on the concrete outcomes and whether the Taliban is willing to implement meaningful changes that benefit the broader population. The world is watching to see if these discussions will lead to real, positive transformation for Afghanistan.

