Candela Matrix® Now Available At Forever 27: Redefining Aesthetic Treatments With Cutting-Edge Technology

Forever 27, Medical Boutique Studio in Mississauga, Ontario, is excited to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix®, a state-of-the-art laser system.

- Angela CifuentesMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Forever 27 Inc. is excited to introduce the Candela Matrixto its lineup of cutting-edge aesthetic treatments. This advanced device is poised to enhance the quality of their services, delivering exceptional results in skin rejuvenation and more.About The MatrixThe Matrixsystem introduces a new era of radiofrequency (RF) microneedling. Engineered to treat, preserve, and revitalize skin through every stage of aging, it supports a youthful appearance as part of a proactive skincare approach. Featuring the latest Matrix Proapplicator, it delivers personalized treatments tailored to each patient's unique needs. The Matrixsystem is crafted to resurface the skin, smooth wrinkles, restore volume, and strengthen overall skin structure.What sets this groundbreaking system apart is its integration of impedance monitoring and Depth IntelligenceTM technology, which delivers real-time feedback to help ensure consistent, high-quality results for every patient.By working at up to 3 depths with a single insertion, this multi-application system is radiofrequency, intelligently redefined. The MatrixPro Applicator is equipped with an array of the thinnest microneedles on the market that deliver short-pulse RF energy to the skin in a fractional manner. Treatment outcomes include new collagen creation and marked improvement in overall skin appearance and texture.“I'm proud to have been the first in Canada to bring the Matrix Profound device and its exclusive Matrix Pro Treatment to my Medical Boutique Studio.” Says Angela Cifuentes, owner and medical esthetician at Forever 27.“As a Colombian-Canadian Medical Esthetician with more than 15 years of experience in Canada, I focus on safe, true skin health from the inside out. After nearly two years of experience with this advanced technology, I feel confident offering a treatment that delivers optimal results. Matrix Pro combines microneedling with programmable radio frequency, using the thinnest needles on the market for maximum comfort and effectiveness. I invite you to experience it at my Medical Boutique Studio, Forever 27.”Experience the MatrixDifferenceVisit Forever 27 in Mississauga, Ontario and discover the transformative power of the Candela Matrix. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Forever 27 Inc. at or call (647)879-8258.About Forever 27 Inc.Forever 27 is a trusted medical spa in Ontario specializing in advanced, personalized skincare treatments-from facials and chemical peels to microdermabrasion and more. Founded by a Colombian-Canadian Medical Esthetician Angela Cifuentes with over 15 years of experience, the spa is grounded in a commitment to safe, effective skin health from the inside out. With years of hands-on experience using cutting-edge technology, Angela confidently delivers treatments designed for real, lasting results. Only premium products and proven techniques are used to ensure the highest standard of care.Book your consultation today and experience skin care that truly transforms.

