FLEOA Commends U.S. Marshals And Partner Agencies For Recovery Of Over 60 Missing And Endangered Children

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ) proudly commends the U.S. Marshals Service Middle District of Florida and all participating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies for their critical work in the successful recovery and location of more than 60 missing and endangered children during a recent missing child operation.According to the U.S. Marshals Service,“Operation DRAGON EYE” led to the recovery of 60 children between the ages of 9 and 17 from across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties in Florida. The children, many of whom were considered critically missing and in danger of exploitation, were located through coordinated law enforcement actions and with support from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), among other organizations.“Every child brought home is a testament to the courage, coordination, and commitment of the officers who refuse to rest until the vulnerable are safe,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman.“We commend the men and women of the U.S. Marshals Service and their law enforcement partners who led and supported this life-saving mission.”The operation resulted in the arrest of over eight individuals, including charges of human trafficking, child endangerment, narcotics possession, and custodial interference. The U.S. Marshals Service emphasized that the operation“signifies the most successful missing child recovery effort in the history of the United States Marshals Service.”“The collaborative effort displayed in this operation highlights the power of interagency cooperation and the shared mission to protect America's children,” added Silverman.“FLEOA stands with the dedicated officers who carry out this difficult and often heartbreaking work. Their efforts are a reminder of why strong support and resources for law enforcement are more essential than ever.”FLEOA also applauds the work of social workers, victim specialists, and non-profit organizations, which play a vital role in helping reunite children with their families and providing trauma-informed care in the aftermath of such recoveries.###FLEOA serves more than 35,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

