Ntrader Wins Top Performing Trading Platform Award At Forex Traders Summit 2025

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)nTrader, a UAE-based software development company specializing in financial technology, has been awarded the prestigious Top Performing Trading Platform 2025 at the Forex Traders Summit 2025 held in Dubai.

More than just a traditional software provider, nTrader stands out in the fintech industry for its end-to-end solutions tailored to help emerging brokerage firms scale efficiently. Its robust platform and support tools are designed to simplify operations and enhance the client experience across the board.

What truly distinguishes nTrader is its integrated suite of broker support tools, which go beyond trading software. These include:

Client & IB Portal CRM Systems

Copy Trading and Social Trading Platforms

FIX API Liquidity Bridges connecting brokers to top-tier liquidity providers worldwide

The company was founded in the UAE by fintech veterans Mr. Riffat Mansoor and Mr. Asdaque Riffat. Mr. Mansoor brings over 35 years of experience in the FX and financial industries, while Mr. Asdaque Riffat contributes more than 16 years in FX and financial technology. Together, they are on a mission to make premium financial technology accessible and affordable-fueling the growth of brokerage firms around the globe.

“At nTrader, our vision is simple-give brokers and financial institutions the power to run their business on their own terms. We deliver a complete, cutting-edge trading platform with all the tools they need-so they can focus on growth, innovation, and client success.”

- Asdaque Riffat, Co-Founder of nTrader

nTrader's reputation in the industry is underscored by a series of prestigious recognitions and strategic sponsorships:

Winner of Best Trading Platform 2024

Bronze Sponsor of The Forex Expo Dubai 2024

Silver Sponsor of The Forex Traders Summit 2025, Dubai

As the financial landscape evolves, nTrader remains committed to innovation, reliability, and client success. With its headquarters in the UAE and a growing global footprint, the company continues to set new standards in the fintech and brokerage technology space.

Website:

Disclaimer: nTrader is a software development company and does not offer any kind of financial services. The platform is used by brokers worldwide, who are independently registered third-party financial institutions. nTrader solely acts as a technology and software provider.