New Financial Rules From July 1: Are You Prepared?

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Get ready for a series of significant financial and travel regulation changes rolling out across India starting July 1. These updates will impact everything from how you file your income tax returns to how you use your credit cards and book train tickets, directly affecting individual taxpayers and customers of major banks like HDFC, SBI, and ICICI.

Aadhaar Now Mandatory for PAN Applications

One of the most impactful changes comes from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). From Tuesday, Aadhaar verification will be mandatory for all new PAN card applications. This means the days of using just a driving license or birth certificate for a new PAN are over. Existing PAN holders aren't exempt either; they must link their Aadhaar numbers by December 31 to avoid their PAN being deactivated.

Key Changes for Train Travel

The Railways are also tightening their rules, particularly for last-minute bookings. Aadhaar verification will become mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets. Furthermore, starting July 15, all train ticketing, whether online or in-person, will require two-factor authentication, involving a one-time password sent to your registered mobile phone. Travelers should also brace for a minor increase in ticket prices, potentially ranging from 1 paisa per km for non-AC coaches to two paise for AC coaches.

ITR Filing Deadline Extended

In a piece of good news for salaried individuals, the CBDT has extended the Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing deadline from July 31 to September 15. This provides an additional 46 days to complete your filings. However, those whose documentation is already prepared might consider sticking to the original schedule to avoid potential website glitches and errors that often occur as the extended deadline approaches.

Credit Card Transaction Revisions

Several major banks are revising their credit card terms and charges:



SBI is discontinuing its air accident insurance on selected premium cards, including SBI Elite, Miles Elite, and Miles Prime, when used for air ticket purchases. The bank is also expected to introduce a new Minimum Amount Due (MAD) calculation for monthly bills.

HDFC Bank will implement new transaction fees. A one percent transaction fee, capped at ₹4,999 per transaction, will apply if you use your card to pay rent or spend over ₹10,000 on online skill-based games. The same fee will also be levied on utility payments exceeding ₹50,000 monthly, with insurance transactions being an exception. Additionally, loading over ₹10,000 into a digital wallet in a single transaction will incur a one percent fee, also capped at ₹4,999. ICICI Bank is revising various service charges, including those for ATM transactions. The first five transactions at ICICI Bank ATMs remain free, after which cash withdrawals will cost ₹23 per transaction. For non-bank ATMs, the free transaction limit is three for Metro cities and five for smaller cities; beyond this, charges of ₹23 and ₹8.5 per transaction, respectively, apply. International ATM cash withdrawals will be charged at ₹125, non-financial transactions at ₹25, plus a 3.5% currency conversion fee. Charges for online transfers via IMPS have also been revised sharply, ranging from ₹2.5 to ₹15 depending on the amount transferred. Furthermore, customers will get three free cash transactions per month at Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs), after which a ₹150 fee per transaction will apply. Cash deposits exceeding ₹1 lakh a month will incur a fee of ₹150, or ₹3.50 per ₹1,000 (whichever is higher), with the third-party cash deposit limit remaining ₹25,000 per transaction.

Train Tickets To Cost More From Today

The railway ministry issued an official circular on Monday, increasing the fares of the non-air-conditioned class in mail and express trains by 1 paisa and all air-conditioned classes by 2 paise per kilometre from July 1.

Ministry officials had on June 24 hinted at the proposed fare revision.

However, the official circular with the fare table according to trains and class categories was released on Monday.

The fares of suburban trains and monthly season tickets have been left unchanged in the interest of daily commuters.

The ordinary second-class fare has not been increased for up to 500 km and for distances beyond that, there is an increase in the ticket prices by half a paisa per km.

The passengers of ordinary sleeper class and first class will also have to pay half a paisa more per km more from July 1.

“The fare revision also applies to premier and special train services, such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, AC Vistadome coaches, Anubhuti coaches and ordinary non-suburban services, in accordance with the revised class-wise fare structure,” the ministry said in a press note.

“Revised fares will apply to tickets booked on or after 01.07.2025. Tickets issued before this date will remain valid at the existing fare without any fare adjustment. PRS, UTS and manual ticketing systems are being updated accordingly,” it added.

According to the ministry, there is no change in ancillary charges. For instance, the reservation fees, superfast surcharges and other charges have remained unchanged.

Similarly, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will continue to be charged in accordance with the applicable rules and the fare-rounding principles will remain as per the existing norms. With inputs from PTI