Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Almonty, Eonx, Gatekeeper At 52-Week Highs

2025-06-30 03:13:02
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Almonty Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.51 Monday. Almonty announced that the Company's stock has been added to the S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, effective as of market open on June 23.
Eonx Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Monday. Eonx announced the official launch of its Global Technology Solution (GTS) platform, marking a significant milestone after a three-year design and development phase. The GTS platform is now rolling out across the United States, Canada and Australia.
Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.28 Monday. Gatekeeper is aware of information relating to the Company made transparent by a major transportation authority in its normal course project approval process.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $147.99 Monday. For the second year in a row, iA Financial has been ranked as one of Canada's 50 Best Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights. This ranking recognizes the company's contributions and long-standing efforts in promoting sustainability, as well as health and well-being.
MDA Space Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.10 Monday. MDA announced a contract extension with Fisheries and Oceans Canada to provide critical and continuous maritime satellite surveillance data and analytics services for dark vessel detection.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.97 Monday. No news stories today.
Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.39 Monday. No news stories today.
CAE Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.02 Monday. No news stories today.
Carcetti Capital Corp. (V.H) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Monday. No news stories today.
CI Financial Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.66 Monday. No news stories today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $209.37 Monday. No news stories today.
Definity Financial Corporation (T)hit a new 52-week high of $78.83 Monday. No news stories today.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Exchange Income Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $62.32 Monday. No news stories today.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.55 Monday. No news stories today.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.33 Monday. No news stories today.
Fireweed Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.59 Monday. No news stories today.
Information Services Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.44 Monday. No news stories today.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.20 Monday. No news stories today.
Kits Eyecare Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.93 Monday. No news stories today.
Doseology Sciences Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Monday. No news stories today.
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.99 Monday. No news stories today.
NexgenRx Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Onyx Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.89 Monday. No news stories today.
Pharmather Holdings Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a new 52-week high of $3.05 Monday. No news stories today.



