403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Above Water On Trade Hope
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, on track to log its second consecutive monthly gain, while investors assessed the revival of trade talks between Washington and Ottawa.
The TSX Composite Index had gained 34.7 at midday Monday to 26,727.02.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.34 cents to 73.15 cents U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump had called off the trade talks on Friday over Canada's digital services tax targeting U.S. technology firms, calling it a "blatant attack."
Canada late on Sunday scrapped the tax, hours before it was set to take effect, in a bid to restart the negotiations.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump will resume trade negotiations to agree to a deal by July 21, the federal finance ministry said.
Healthcare stocks led gains on the TSX, as Bausch Health climbed 19 cents, or 2.2%, to $9.02 and Sienna Senior Living was 16 cents to $18.95.
On the flip side, energy stocks led sectoral losses, dropping 0.6% as oil prices steadied with Middle East risks easing and markets weighing on a possible OPEC+ output increase in August.
Baytex Energy lost five cents, or 1.8%, to $2.47, while International Petroleum was down eight cents to $2.25.
In individual stocks, MDA Space rose $1.72, or 5%, to $36.24, after the space firm announced a contract extension with the Canadian government providing continuous space-based maritime awareness and security.
Methanol producer Methanex fell $1.35, or 2.9%, to the bottom of the benchmark index at $45.47.
Markets in Canada will be closed for Canada Day.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange acquired 3.11 points to 727.37
Eight of the 12 TSX subgroups were ahead early afternoon, with health-care and gold each better by 1.2%, and telecoms up 0.8%,
The four laggards were weighed most consumer staples, dropping 0.7%, energy, off 0.5%, and real-estate, scaling back 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks rose early Monday as increasing trade hopes among investors position Wall Street to close out a stunning month with even more record highs.
The Dow Jones Industrials hiked 130.26 points to 43,949.53.
The S&P 500 advanced 12.56 points to 6,185.63, building on the record highs set in the previous session
The NASDAQ Composite tacked on 44.29 points to 20,317.75, also a new record high.
Monday marks the last day of June, a month in which the major averages have staged a sharp recovery back to record levels. The S&P 500 is up 4.7% this month, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ has jumped 6.5%. The Dow, meanwhile, has added about 4% month to date.
Monday's advance follows Canada rescinding its digital service tax in an effort to facilitate trade negotiations with the U.S. That's after President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. was“terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada.”
Initial payments on the tax were set to begin Monday and would have applied to companies such as Google, Meta and Amazon.
Investors are awaiting the announcement of any trade deals between the U.S. and its trading partners, as Trump's 90-day tariff reprieve is set to expire on July 9.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on whether the Senate will be able to pass President Donald Trump's“one, big, beautiful” bill.
If passed by the Senate, the package - which narrowly passed a key procedural vote in the Senate on Saturday night - faces an uncertain path in the House, where some GOP lawmakers have balked at revisions in the latest version of the bill.
Prior to the S&P 500 and NASDAQ hitting all-time highs Friday, global trade and tariff tensions rocked the market, putting the broad market index within striking distance of a bear market in early April. It's now on pace to finish the quarter with solid gains, along with the other two leading indexes.
The S&P 500 has increased more than 10% quarter to date, while the NASDAQ is better by 17% and the Dow has progressed more than 4% higher in the period.
Prices for the 10-year treasury were higher, dropping yields to 4.25% from Friday's 4.27%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices faded 56 cents to $64.96 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices climbed $15.80 to $3,303.40 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, on track to log its second consecutive monthly gain, while investors assessed the revival of trade talks between Washington and Ottawa.
The TSX Composite Index had gained 34.7 at midday Monday to 26,727.02.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.34 cents to 73.15 cents U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump had called off the trade talks on Friday over Canada's digital services tax targeting U.S. technology firms, calling it a "blatant attack."
Canada late on Sunday scrapped the tax, hours before it was set to take effect, in a bid to restart the negotiations.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump will resume trade negotiations to agree to a deal by July 21, the federal finance ministry said.
Healthcare stocks led gains on the TSX, as Bausch Health climbed 19 cents, or 2.2%, to $9.02 and Sienna Senior Living was 16 cents to $18.95.
On the flip side, energy stocks led sectoral losses, dropping 0.6% as oil prices steadied with Middle East risks easing and markets weighing on a possible OPEC+ output increase in August.
Baytex Energy lost five cents, or 1.8%, to $2.47, while International Petroleum was down eight cents to $2.25.
In individual stocks, MDA Space rose $1.72, or 5%, to $36.24, after the space firm announced a contract extension with the Canadian government providing continuous space-based maritime awareness and security.
Methanol producer Methanex fell $1.35, or 2.9%, to the bottom of the benchmark index at $45.47.
Markets in Canada will be closed for Canada Day.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange acquired 3.11 points to 727.37
Eight of the 12 TSX subgroups were ahead early afternoon, with health-care and gold each better by 1.2%, and telecoms up 0.8%,
The four laggards were weighed most consumer staples, dropping 0.7%, energy, off 0.5%, and real-estate, scaling back 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks rose early Monday as increasing trade hopes among investors position Wall Street to close out a stunning month with even more record highs.
The Dow Jones Industrials hiked 130.26 points to 43,949.53.
The S&P 500 advanced 12.56 points to 6,185.63, building on the record highs set in the previous session
The NASDAQ Composite tacked on 44.29 points to 20,317.75, also a new record high.
Monday marks the last day of June, a month in which the major averages have staged a sharp recovery back to record levels. The S&P 500 is up 4.7% this month, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ has jumped 6.5%. The Dow, meanwhile, has added about 4% month to date.
Monday's advance follows Canada rescinding its digital service tax in an effort to facilitate trade negotiations with the U.S. That's after President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. was“terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada.”
Initial payments on the tax were set to begin Monday and would have applied to companies such as Google, Meta and Amazon.
Investors are awaiting the announcement of any trade deals between the U.S. and its trading partners, as Trump's 90-day tariff reprieve is set to expire on July 9.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on whether the Senate will be able to pass President Donald Trump's“one, big, beautiful” bill.
If passed by the Senate, the package - which narrowly passed a key procedural vote in the Senate on Saturday night - faces an uncertain path in the House, where some GOP lawmakers have balked at revisions in the latest version of the bill.
Prior to the S&P 500 and NASDAQ hitting all-time highs Friday, global trade and tariff tensions rocked the market, putting the broad market index within striking distance of a bear market in early April. It's now on pace to finish the quarter with solid gains, along with the other two leading indexes.
The S&P 500 has increased more than 10% quarter to date, while the NASDAQ is better by 17% and the Dow has progressed more than 4% higher in the period.
Prices for the 10-year treasury were higher, dropping yields to 4.25% from Friday's 4.27%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices faded 56 cents to $64.96 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices climbed $15.80 to $3,303.40 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment