Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IDEX Metals Corp. (IDEX) Opens The Market


2025-06-30 03:11:54
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Clayton Fisher, Chief Executive Officer and Director, IDEX Metals Corp. (Company) (TSXV: IDEX), and his team, joined Kyle Araki, Managing Director, TSXV Listings, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

IDEX Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential copper and gold projects in Idaho. The Company's flagship asset, the Freeze Project, is a copper-gold porphyry prospect located in the rapidly emerging Idaho Copper Belt. IDEX controls a 31,000-acre land package in the highly prospective region surrounded by major players such as Barrick, BHP, and Rio Tinto. Backed by a strong technical team and strategic shareholders, IDEX is fully funded for its 2025 exploration program, including diamond drilling, sampling and geophysics. With a discovery-driven approach, IDEX aims to unlock the district-scale opportunity at Freeze and create long-term value through responsible exploration.

