Sixty Six Capital Announces Further BTC Accumulation


2025-06-30 03:11:53
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Sixty Six Capital Inc. (CSE: SIX) (" Sixty Six " or the " Company ") announces the additional purchase of 96,000 units of BTCC.B the Bitcoin ETF equivalent to 13.5 bitcoin (" BTC "), for an aggregate purchase price of $1,986,728.00 which brings the current BTC equivalent holdings by the company to 126.8 BTC. The Company will convert these holdings into direct holdings of BTC.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six is an investment company specialising in crypto and AI assets.

MENAFN30062025004218003983ID1109743436

