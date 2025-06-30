Preveceutical Welcomes Dr. Francis Tavares, Phd. As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to have appointed Dr. Francis Tavares as a corporate advisor effective 27 June, 2025.

Stephen Van Deventer, CEO of PreveCeutical, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Francis Tavares to our executive team as our Chief Technology Officer. Francis's extraordinary career, spanning over three decades in organic and medical chemistry, and drug discovery, adds invaluable expertise to PrevCeutical's leadership team. His unparalleled expertise in drug discovery, coupled with his proven ability to translate scientific innovation into commercial success, will be instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver transformative therapies in a wide array of disorders. We look forward to his insights as we continue to expand our impact in the health sciences sector."

Dr. Francis Tavare's Career Highlights:

Dr. Tavares is a distinguished leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, most recently serving as President and CEO of ChemoGenics BioPharma, where he spearheaded drug discovery initiatives. His leadership in developing small molecule inhibitors for kinases, proteases, and nuclear receptors has resulted in significant milestones, including the commercialization of Trilaciclib and the successful completion of Phase 3 clinical trials of Lerociclib, the best-in-class CDK4/6 inhibitor. With a robust track record of championing over 15 metabolic targets and leading multidisciplinary teams in medicinal chemistry, pharmacokinetics, and toxicology, Dr. Tavares has consistently delivered candidates for clinical trials.

Dr. Tavares holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from Colorado State University and completed postdoctoral research at the University of Texas at Austin. His career includes key roles at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), where he served as Group Manager in the Medicinal Chemistry Division and earned the Excellence in Science Award in 2004. As Founder of ChemoGenics BioPharma, he built state-of-the-art facilities and fostered collaborations that supported multiple Phase I and II SBIR grants, securing venture capital investment for commercialization.

Dr. Tavares remarked on his appointment:

"I am thrilled to step into the role as CTO at PreveCeutical Medical, where science and innovation converge to tackle some of the most challenging problems in drug discovery. I am excited to work alongside a team of world-class scientists, clinicians, and leaders to help bring transformative therapies to patients. Together, we'll strive to turn bold ideas into commercial products that will hugely benefit patients. These are very exciting times for PreveCeutical, and I am confident the corporate vision aligns very well for both patients and investors."

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature IdenticalTM peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .