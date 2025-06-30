Roberto Resources Strengthens Its Board Of Directors With The Appointment Of Ramon Mendoza
Mr. Mendoza has over 35 years of senior experience in the mining industry with expertise in mine development, mine process improvements, and a highly successful track record of managing both underground and open-pit operations. He specializes in advanced optimization techniques, integrating mine designs, planning, cost modeling tools, and geo-sciences into the mine and processing plans. Mr. Mendoza is currently Chief Operating Officer for Luca Mining Corp. (TSXV: LUCA). Prior to Luca Mining, he held senior roles with First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) and Entech Mining.
"Ramon is an experienced mining professional with extensive expertise in Latin America, particularly in Mexico," stated Todd Anthony, President and CEO of Roberto. "We are very fortunate to have Ramon join our board and I am eager to collaborate with him as we execute our corporate initiatives."
The Company also announces that Jake Garland will be stepping down as a director to pursue other opportunities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Garland for his contributions since its inception.
About Roberto Resources Inc.
Roberto is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its Janampalla Property, which is comprised of three exploration concessions for total area of 2,800 hectares and is located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Roberto currently holds an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Janampalla Property. Roberto is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.
