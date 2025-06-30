Flora Growth Announces Results Of 2025 Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|Broker
|Director
|For
|Against
|Abstentions
|Non-Votes
|Clifford Starke
|7,329,521
|1,500,756
|20,277
|4,127,339
|Sammy Dorf
|8,014,311
|815,247
|20,996
|4,127,339
|Edward Woo
|8,622,354
|204,155
|24,045
|4,127,339
|Manfred Leventhal
|8,715,612
|114,001
|20,941
|4,127,339
|Harold Wolkin
|8,560,356
|264,945
|25,253
|4,127,339
Proposal 2: Reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 and authorization of the Board to fix their renumeration.
|For
|Against
|Abstentions
|12,637,347
|225,303
|115,243
Proposal 3: Approval of an amendment to the Company's 2022 Plan to increase the number of shares issuable thereunder from 2,500,000 to 4,500,000 shares.
|Broker
|For
|Against
|Abstentions
|Non-Votes
|5,548,268
|3,293,584
|8,702
|4,127,339
Proposal 4: Approval of the grant of Stock Appreciation Rights to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Executive Chairman.
|Broker
|For
|Against
|Abstentions
|Non-Votes
|1,291,659
|7,547,118
|11,777
|4,127,339
Proposal 5: Give our Board the authority, at its discretion, to effect a share consolidation of the Company's outstanding Common Shares at a ratio not less than 10:1 and not greater than 100:1 without reducing the authorized number of Common Shares, and to be effected, if at all, in the sole discretion of our Board at any time within one year of the date of the Annual Meeting without further approval or authorization of our shareholders.
|For
|Against
|Abstentions
|10,996,887
|1,296,154
|684,851
Proposal 6: Approval of the repricing and amendment of vesting terms of certain outstanding Stock Appreciation Rights granted to certain employees and executive officers of the Company.
|Broker
|For
|Against
|Abstentions
|Non-Votes
|5,292,718
|3,547,911
|9,925
|4,127,339
Based on the foregoing votes, each of Clifford Starke, Sammy Dorf, Edward Woo, Manfred Leventhal and Harold Wolkin were elected to the Company's Board, and Proposals 2, 3, 5 and 6 were approved. Proposal 4 was not approved. No other matters were considered or voted upon at the Annual Meeting.
