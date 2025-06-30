Billiards Academy Established In Country

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Billiards Federation has taken a significant step towards developing this sport in the country and promoting it professionally, Azernews reports.

The Billiards Academy has been established in Azerbaijan. The academy is fully equipped to ensure high-level training for the national team.

It offers special programs not only for professional athletes but also for those who are new to learning billiards.

The academy is not just a practice and game area; it is also a center where future champions are nurtured and prepared for international competitions.

The purpose of establishing the academy is to shape billiards culture in Azerbaijan, attract youth to this sport, and develop world-class athletes.

Today, the academy hosted its first event. Under the leadership of Aghachan Piriyev, a renowned foreign specialist with international experience, a billiards seminar was held.

The seminar provided participants with theoretical knowledge, technical approaches, and recommendations for professional development.

The Azerbaijan Billiards Federation (ABF) is the governing body for billiards sports in Azerbaijan.

It is responsible for organizing competitions, promoting billiards, and managing the development of various billiards disciplines such as pool, snooker, and carom. The federation plays a central role in organizing national championships, training athletes, and ensuring the proper infrastructure for the sport.

The federation is responsible for representing Azerbaijan in international competitions such as the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) events, the World Snooker Tour, and European Billiards competitions.