KP's First Police Facilitation Center For Merged Districts Inaugurated In Khyber
Calling it a major milestone in police reforms for the newly integrated regions, IGP Hameed stated the centre will provide over 25 essential services under one roof, from police clearance certificates to FIR registration for lost documents, verification of domestic workers, driving licenses (including international), and even police-run driving school enrolment.
A dedicated women's desk has also been established to ensure safe, accessible, and respectful service for female visitors.
“This centre is more than a facility, it's a symbol of institutional integration and public service reaching areas that were long neglected,” said IGP Hameed.
Locals have welcomed the initiative, saying it will ease daily administrative challenges and eliminate the need to travel to distant offices for basic police services.
The Shahkas center is now the largest of its kind in KP, built to meet modern standards of efficiency and public interface.
The event was attended by senior police officials including CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali, DPO Khyber Rai Mazhar Iqbal, and various DSPs from Bara, Jamrud, and Landi Kotal circles.
