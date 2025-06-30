Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Ambassador Slams Violent Treatment Towards Azerbaijanis In Russian Yekaterinburg

EU Ambassador Slams Violent Treatment Towards Azerbaijanis In Russian Yekaterinburg


2025-06-30 03:09:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko has expressed concern over violent treatment towards Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Trend reports.

"I'm deeply concerned by reports of violence, torture, and inhumane treatment of ethnic Azerbaijanis in Russia, even resulting in deaths, at the hands of Russian security forces. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said on social media.

To recall, on the morning of June 27, a raid was conducted in Yekaterinburg in more than 10 apartments where Azerbaijanis lived. Most of the members of the Safarov family, originally from Aghdam, were detained. During the raid, two brothers, Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, were killed, and many Azerbaijanis were detained. Several people were hospitalized.

MENAFN30062025000187011040ID1109743385

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search