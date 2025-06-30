EU Ambassador Slams Violent Treatment Towards Azerbaijanis In Russian Yekaterinburg

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko has expressed concern over violent treatment towards Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Trend reports.

"I'm deeply concerned by reports of violence, torture, and inhumane treatment of ethnic Azerbaijanis in Russia, even resulting in deaths, at the hands of Russian security forces. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said on social media.

To recall, on the morning of June 27, a raid was conducted in Yekaterinburg in more than 10 apartments where Azerbaijanis lived. Most of the members of the Safarov family, originally from Aghdam, were detained. During the raid, two brothers, Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, were killed, and many Azerbaijanis were detained. Several people were hospitalized.