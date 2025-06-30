Bodies Of Azerbaijanis Murdered In Russia's Yekaterinburg To Be Sent For Re-Examination
"The events in Yekaterinburg were not only a tragedy for our family but for all of Azerbaijan. Shortly, the bodies of my brothers-who lost their lives as a result of the brutal torture inflicted by Russian security forces-will be brought back to the country.
To uncover the truth and ensure justice in light of the fabricated, biased, and bogus forensic reports carried out in Russia, the bodies will be re-examined by professional medical experts in our country, and an objective report will be prepared.
Our people and our state are noble and dignified. They have always upheld their integrity. Undoubtedly, Azerbaijan has handled this matter in full compliance with the law and has taken appropriate steps. The Azerbaijani state has demonstrated that it's capable of protecting the rights and justice of every citizen and every Azerbaijani and that it is committed to doing so. Our state will never turn a blind eye to any Azerbaijani being subjected to oppression or torture,” he added.
To recall, on June 27, at around 05:00 (GMT +4), officers of the Federal Security Service of Russia conducted a raid across multiple locations in Yekaterinburg, targeting residences associated with the Safarov family, who are Russian nationals with origins traced back to the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan. During the raid on the apartments, the brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov were murdered, and eight people, including the Safarovs' brother Bakir Safarov, received various degrees of bodily injuries as a result of the cruel beating.
