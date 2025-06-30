Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan And AIIB Brainstorm Ongoing Joint Projects


2025-06-30 03:09:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli participated in the 10th Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) held in Beijing, China, where he conducted a series of meetings, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend .

During the event, the achievements of the AIIB over the past 10 years and the bank's future cooperation with member countries were discussed.

During a strategic roundtable convened in conjunction with the annual assembly, Bashirli underscored Azerbaijan's fruitful partnership with the financial institution.

He underscored the nation's pivotal position, situated at the nexus of Europe and Asia, in orchestrating regional market dynamics via transportation, energy frameworks, and digital infrastructure systems.

Information was also shared about Azerbaijan's transport, transit, and logistics projects with the AIIB, as well as the cooperation potential within the framework of the Middle Corridor project.

As part of his participation in the 10th Annual Meeting, Bashirli met with AIIB Chief Investment Officer Konstantin Limitovskiy.

The meeting underscored the importance of the bank's efforts in supporting infrastructure development in member countries.

The two sides discussed the current status of ongoing joint projects in Azerbaijan and explored prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

