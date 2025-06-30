Azerbaijan And AIIB Brainstorm Ongoing Joint Projects
During the event, the achievements of the AIIB over the past 10 years and the bank's future cooperation with member countries were discussed.
During a strategic roundtable convened in conjunction with the
annual assembly, Bashirli underscored Azerbaijan's fruitful
partnership with the financial institution.
He underscored the nation's pivotal position, situated at the nexus of Europe and Asia, in orchestrating regional market dynamics via transportation, energy frameworks, and digital infrastructure systems.
Information was also shared about Azerbaijan's transport, transit, and logistics projects with the AIIB, as well as the cooperation potential within the framework of the Middle Corridor project.
As part of his participation in the 10th Annual Meeting, Bashirli met with AIIB Chief Investment Officer Konstantin Limitovskiy.
The meeting underscored the importance of the bank's efforts in supporting infrastructure development in member countries.
The two sides discussed the current status of ongoing joint projects in Azerbaijan and explored prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.
