Forensic Examination Of Safarov Brothers Bodies Begins (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The examination of the bodies of the Safarov brothers killed in Yekaterinburg has begun, Trend reports.

The bodies have been transferred to the Department of Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy for a thorough forensic investigation.

To recall, on June 27, at around 05:00, officers of the Federal Security Service of Russia conducted a raid on various addresses in Yekaterinburg where the Safarov family, Russian citizens originally from the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, lived. During the raid on the apartments, the brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov were killed, and eight people, including the Safarovs' brother Bakir Safarov, received various degrees of bodily injuries as a result of the beating.

XXX

20:42

The bodies of Huseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov, who were killed in Yekaterinburg, Russia, have been transported to Baku, Trend reports.

The plane carrying the bodies of Ural Airlines landed at the airport.

To recall, on June 27, at around 05:00, officers of the Federal Security Service of Russia conducted a raid on various addresses in Yekaterinburg where the Safarov family, Russian citizens originally from the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, lived. During the raid on the apartments, the brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov were killed, and eight people, including the Safarovs' brother Bakir Safarov, received various degrees of bodily injuries as a result of the beating.