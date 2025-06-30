Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lebanon Reports 3,799 Israeli Violations Since South Ceasefire


2025-06-30 03:08:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Beirut, June 30 (Petra) – Lebanon has released an updated official tally of Israeli violations and attacks carried out since the ceasefire was declared in the south on November 27 last year.
According to the figures, a total of 3,799 violations have been recorded, including 1,701 ground breaches, 1,916 airspace violations, and 112 maritime infringements.
In terms of human toll, the report stated that 195 people have been killed, while the number of injured has risen to 433.

MENAFN30062025000117011021ID1109743375

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search