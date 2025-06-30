403
Lebanon Reports 3,799 Israeli Violations Since South Ceasefire
Beirut, June 30 (Petra) – Lebanon has released an updated official tally of Israeli violations and attacks carried out since the ceasefire was declared in the south on November 27 last year.
According to the figures, a total of 3,799 violations have been recorded, including 1,701 ground breaches, 1,916 airspace violations, and 112 maritime infringements.
In terms of human toll, the report stated that 195 people have been killed, while the number of injured has risen to 433.
