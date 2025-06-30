2025 Big Time Rush Tour: Cheap Tickets With CITY10 Online At Capitalcitytickets Lawn Seats, Club Seats, PIT And Reserved Seats Available

MENAFN - GetNews)



Get ready to sing along to“Boyfriend” and“Worldwide” with Big Time Rush on their 2025 In Real Life Worldwide tour! The Nickelodeon boyband supergroup, featuring Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson, is back with a North American tour packed with pop hits, high-energy performances, and special guests like Stephen Kramer Glickman and Katelyn Tarver. Fans can score the cheapest 2025 Big Time Rush tickets using promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets, a trusted secondary ticket marketplace. This article covers how to grab affordable tickets, the full 2025 tour schedule, and the best seating options, including lawn, club, PIT, and reserved seats.

Why Big Time Rush's 2025 Tour Is a Must-See

Big Time Rush, formed in 2009 via their Nickelodeon series, has evolved from teen heartthrobs to a pop powerhouse with a loyal fanbase. Their 2025 In Real Life Worldwide tour celebrates their TV show's legacy, promising every song from the series alongside new tracks. Fans on X are buzzing about the nostalgic setlist and surprise appearances by former co-stars, making this a high-demand event. With posts on X noting“insane excitement” for the tour, don't miss your chance to experience BTR's infectious energy live.

2025 Big Time Rush Tour Dates

Based on announcements from sources like bigtimerushofficial, Ticketmaster, and TickPick, here's the confirmed 2025 In Real Life Worldwide tour schedule for North America:

07/09 – Coca-Cola Amphitheater – Birmingham, AL

07/11 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

07/12 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

07/13 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

07/15 – Dailys Place – Jacksonville, FL

07/16 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

07/18 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

07/19 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach – Virginia Beach, VA

07/20 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

07/22 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

07/23 – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

07/25 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

07/26 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

07/27 – BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

07/29 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

07/30 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

08/01 – Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA

08/02 – TD Pavilion at The Mann– Philadelphia, PA

08/03 – Broadview at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY

08/05 – Darien Lake Amphitheater – Buffalo, NY

08/06 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

08/08 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN

08/09 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI

08/10 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL

08/12 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IL

08/13 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

08/15 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR

08/16 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX

08/17 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman – Houston, TX

08/19 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

08/20 – Zoo Amphitheatre – Oklahoma City, OK

08/22 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

08/23 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ

08/24 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA

08/26 – Intuit Dome – Los Angeles, CA

08/27 – Toyota Pavilion at Concord – Concord, CA

08/29 – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT

08/30 – PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – Las Vegas, NV

Note: Additional dates or changes may occur. Check CapitalCityTickets or bigtimerushofficial for updates.

Best Seats to Buy for Big Time Rush 2025

Choosing the right seats enhances your Big Time Rush concert experience, from high-energy PIT to relaxed lawn seating. Here are the top seating options available on CapitalCityTickets, with prices starting as low as $15.26 for select shows:

PIT (General Admission Standing): For the ultimate fan experience, PIT tickets at venues like Madison Square Garden (New York, NY, July 22) or Crypto Arena (Los Angeles, CA, August 13) put you closest to the stage, starting at $100–$200 after CITY10. Limited availability (e.g., 200 PIT tickets left for NY), so act fast.

Club Seats: Premium club seats at arenas like TD Garden (Boston, MA, July 17) or United Center (Chicago, IL, July 27) offer cushioned seats, private lounges, and prime views, typically $150–$300 with CITY10. Perfect for a luxurious experience.

Reserved Seats (Lower and Mid-Tier): Lower-tier reserved seats (rows 1–20) at PNC Arena (Raleigh, NC, July 13) or Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN, August 27) provide excellent sightlines, starting at $50–$150 after the discount. Mid-tier seats (rows 21–40) offer value at $30–$80.

Lawn Seats: For outdoor venues like PNC Arena or select amphitheater stops (if added), lawn seats start at $15.26 with CITY10, offering a budget-friendly, relaxed vibe with great sound. Ideal for groups or casual fans.

VIP Packages: Available at venues like MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas, NV, August 30), VIP packages include premium seating, meet-and-greets, or exclusive merch, priced from $200–$400 after CITY10. Check bigtimerushofficial for details.

Visit CapitalCityTickets, use interactive seating charts, and apply promo code CITY10 to save 10% on all seating levels, from PIT to lawn.

How to Get Cheap Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

Securing the cheapest Big Time Rush tickets is easy with CapitalCityTickets. Follow these steps:

Go to CapitalCityTickets : Search for“Big Time Rush 2025” and select your tour date.

Choose Your Show: Pick a venue, such as Madison Square Garden or Crypto Arena.

Select Seats: Browse PIT, club, reserved, or lawn seats using venue seating charts.

Apply Promo Code CITY10: Enter CITY10 at checkout to save 10% on your order.

Complete Purchase: Finalize with secure checkout for instant mobile ticket delivery.

With high-demand shows like New York (July 22) selling fast, buy early to lock in the lowest prices.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets?

Low Prices: Tickets start at $15.26, with an extra 10% off using CITY10.

Wide Selection: All seating levels-PIT, club, reserved, and lawn-are available.

Trusted Platform: 100% buyer guarantee ensures authentic tickets and secure purchases.

Exclusive Discounts: Promo code CITY10 applies to all ticket orders for instant savings.

Tips for an Unforgettable Big Time Rush Concert

Buy Early: High-demand shows like Madison Square Garden have limited tickets, and prices rise as availability drops.

Check Venue Policies: Arenas like Crypto Arena allow small bags (14” x 14” x 6”); review policies on CapitalCityTickets.

Follow on X: Stay updated on setlists and guest appearances via Big Time Rush's official X account (@bigtimerush).

Arrive Early: For PIT or lawn seats, arrive early to secure prime spots and enjoy pre-show excitement.

Why Big Time Rush Is a Live Must-See

Big Time Rush delivers high-energy performances with polished choreography, fan-favorite hits, and surprise guests like Stephen Kramer Glickman and Katelyn Tarver. Their 2025 tour celebrates their Nickelodeon roots, blending nostalgia with new music. Fans on X call it a“can't-miss party,” with the band's infectious pop anthems perfect for singing along.

Don't Miss Out-Grab Your Tickets Now!

The 2025 Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide tour is your chance to relive the Nickelodeon era with a modern twist. Head to CapitalCityTickets, use promo code CITY10, and secure cheap tickets for shows from Birmingham to“'Big Time Rush' brings the ultimate pop party to Las Vegas” on August 30. With lawn, club, PIT, and reserved seats available, save 10% and join the BTR frenzy!

