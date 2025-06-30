Cheapest 2025 The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World & New Found Glory Tickets With Promo Code CITY5 At Capitalcitytickets All Seating Levels Available

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cheapest 2025 The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World & New Found Glory tickets with CITY5 at CapitalCityTickets – lawn to VIP!"The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World & New Found Glory rock the 2025 US Tour with hits like“Self Esteem” & “The Middle.” Get the cheapest tickets, from lawn to VIP, at CapitalCityTickets with promo code CITY5. Tour runs July 15–September 7, 2025. Buy now!

Get ready to rock with The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, and New Found Glory as they embark on their 2025 US Tour, delivering high-energy pop-punk and alternative rock performances. Fans can score the cheapest tickets for all seating levels-lawn, reserved, and VIP-at CapitalCityTickets using promo code CITY5. This epic triple bill promises iconic hits like“Self Esteem,”“The Middle,” and“My Friends Over You.” Here's your guide to the tour, dates, best seats, and how to save big.

Get the best deals on The Offspring 2025 tour tickets today!

Why This 2025 Tour Is a Pop-Punk Must-See

The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, and New Found Glory are pop-punk and emo legends, known for their anthemic songs and electrifying live shows. The 2025 US Tour brings these powerhouses together for a nostalgic yet fresh concert experience, featuring The Offspring's gritty punk energy, Jimmy Eat World's heartfelt melodies, and New Found Glory's infectious pop-punk vibes. With over 20 stops across major US amphitheaters, fans can expect a 3-hour set packed with classics and new tracks. CapitalCityTickets offers the cheapest tickets, starting as low as $25, with extra savings using CITY5.

2025 Tour Dates for The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World & New Found Glory

The 2025 US Tour kicks off on July 15, 2025, and runs through September 7, 2025. Below are the confirmed tour dates and venues, based on the latest information from reliable sources like Ticketmaster and Bandsintown:

July 15 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 20 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 23 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 27 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 1 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for The Arts

August 2 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 3 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

August 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

August 16 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

August 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 26 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 29 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

August 30 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 31 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

Sept. 6 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Note: Dates and venues are subject to change. Check CapitalCityTickets or official band websites for updates.

Cheapest 2025 The Offspring tickets available here – buy now!

Best Seats to Buy for the 2025 Tour

CapitalCityTickets offers a variety of seating options to suit every fan's budget and preference. Here are the best seating choices, with approximate price ranges (before CITY5 discount) and tips:

Orchestra/Pit Seats (Premium Experience)

Why Choose Them: Closest to the stage, perfect for experiencing The Offspring's high-energy mosh pit, Jimmy Eat World's emotional singalongs, and New Found Glory's crowd-surfing energy.

Price Range: $150–$400+, with CITY5 saving $7.50–$20 per ticket.

Best For: Fans craving an up-close, immersive experience.

Tip: Target pit seats at venues like PNC Music Pavilion for unobstructed views. Check CapitalCityTickets for availability.

Lower-Level Reserved Seats (Best Value)

Why Choose Them: Sections 100–200 offer great stage views at a lower cost, ideal for enjoying hits like“Sweetness” and“Hit or Miss” with clear sightlines.

Price Range: $60–$150, with CITY5 reducing costs by $3–$7.50.

Best For: Fans seeking quality views on a budget.

Tip: At venues like Ruoff Music Center, aim for sections 101–102 for centered views. Use interactive seating charts on CapitalCityTickets.

Lawn/General Admission (Cheapest Option)

Why Choose Them: Affordable and flexible, lawn seats let you dance, socialize, or relax while enjoying the show's atmosphere.

Price Range: $25–$60, as low as $20 after CITY5 discount.

Best For: Budget-conscious fans or group outings.

Tip: Arrive early at venues like Shoreline Amphitheatre to claim a prime lawn spot. Note that lawn chairs are typically not allowed at Live Nation venues.

VIP Packages (Ultimate Experience)

Why Choose Them: Include premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and perks like early entry or VIP lounges for a deluxe concert experience.

Price Range: $250–$600+, with CITY5 saving $12.50–$30.

Best For: Fans wanting a premium pop-punk experience.

Tip: Check VIP availability for venues like Dos Equis Pavilion on CapitalCityTickets, where packages may include meet-and-greets.

How to Save on 2025 Tour Tickets with CITY5

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted resale platform offering some of the lowest ticket prices due to secondary market dynamics. Here's how to maximize your savings:

Use Promo Code CITY5: Apply at checkout to save 5% on all tickets, reducing costs by $1.25–$30 depending on seat type.

Compare Prices: Check CapitalCityTickets against Ticketmaster (starting at $39.50 for some shows) or Vivid Seats ($20+ for lawn seats) to ensure the best deal.

Access Presales: Presale tickets start February 11, 2025, via Live Nation, Ticketmaster, or band fan clubs (e.g., The Offspring's Ignition Fan Club). General sale begins February 14, 2025. CapitalCityTickets offers great resale options if you miss presales.

Monitor Last-Minute Deals: Prices may drop closer to show dates, but popular venues like Fiddler's Green may sell out early.

Use Seating Charts: Browse CapitalCityTickets's interactive charts to select optimal seats, like mid-level sections at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

Save big on 2025 The Offspring tickets with promo codes!

What to Expect at the Concert

Expect a high-energy, 3-hour show with each band delivering 45–60-minute sets. The Offspring will likely play hits like“Come Out and Play” and“Pretty Fly (for a White Guy),” Jimmy Eat World will bring emo classics like“Bleed American,” and New Found Glory will energize with“All Downhill From Here.” Amphitheater venues enforce clear bag policies (12”x6”x12” max) and ban outside chairs, so check rules on CapitalCityTickets or venue websites.

Tips for an Epic Concert Experience

Arrive Early: Secure parking and navigate entry at venues like Xfinity Center, which may have specific gates for pit ticket holders.

Dress for the Vibe: Pop-punk shows are casual-think band tees and comfortable shoes for standing or dancing.

Check Venue Policies: Review bag and item restrictions (e.g., no large cameras) to avoid delays.

Join Fan Clubs: Sign up for The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, or New Found Glory fan clubs for presale access and tour updates.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets?

CapitalCityTickets offers a secure, user-friendly platform with a 100% buyer guarantee, ensuring valid tickets and timely delivery. With CITY5, you can save on all seating levels, from lawn seats starting at $20 to VIP packages. Compared to Ticketmaster ($39.50+) or Vivid Seats ($20+), CapitalCityTickets often has the lowest prices.

Don't miss out – grab affordable The Offspring tickets for 2025!

Don't Miss This Pop-Punk Extravaganza

The 2025 US Tour with The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, and New Found Glory is a pop-punk dream lineup. Secure the cheapest tickets at CapitalCityTickets using promo code CITY5 and choose from lawn, reserved, or VIP seats. From Tampa to Somerset, don't miss your chance to sing along to“The Kids Aren't Alright” and more. Act fast-popular shows like Denver's Fiddler's Green will sell out quickly!