Local Tradesman Launches Indiegogo Campaign To Build Community-Focused Shed & Handyman Business


2025-06-30 03:06:56
(MENAFN- GetNews) After years of hands-on experience in construction and home repair, local builder Troy is launching an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to raise $50,000 for his new mobile shed-building and handyman business. The campaign, titled“Help Launch a Local Shed & Handyman Business!”, aims to bring skilled, dependable, and affordable services to homeowners and small businesses in the community.

Turning a Dream into a Local Legacy

“This isn't just about starting a business-it's about building something that matters,” says Troy.“I've spent years working with my hands and helping neighbors. Now, I want to take those skills and create a trusted local service built on craftsmanship and care.”

The funds raised will help Troy purchase a professional enclosed trailer, tools, initial materials, and cover essential costs like licensing, insurance, and marketing-everything needed to start strong and serve clients with confidence.

What Makes This Campaign Unique

Troy's business will offer mobile shed construction, general repairs, and home improvement projects-focusing on quality work, honest pricing, and reliable service. In addition to launching a business, Troy is studying for his contractor license with the long-term goal of expanding into larger construction projects.

Funding Breakdown:

$15,000 – Enclosed work trailer

$12,000 – Tools and equipment

$8,000 – Materials and supplies

$5,000 – Licensing, bonding, insurance

$10,000 – Marketing, permits, and contingency

Backer Perks with a Local Touch

Supporters can claim meaningful perks, from service discounts and free consultations to having their name featured on the business trailer. Contributions of $500 or more earn VIP recognition and lasting impact as a founding supporter.

How to Support

You can back the campaign on Indiegogo at #/ , or help spread the word by sharing on social media or referring future clients.

About Troy

Troy is a dedicated tradesman passionate about craftsmanship and community. With a strong background in construction and a commitment to integrity, he's ready to build a business that brings value to homeowners and creates opportunity in the local economy.

