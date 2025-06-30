Local Tradesman Launches Indiegogo Campaign To Build Community-Focused Shed & Handyman Business
Turning a Dream into a Local Legacy
“This isn't just about starting a business-it's about building something that matters,” says Troy.“I've spent years working with my hands and helping neighbors. Now, I want to take those skills and create a trusted local service built on craftsmanship and care.”
The funds raised will help Troy purchase a professional enclosed trailer, tools, initial materials, and cover essential costs like licensing, insurance, and marketing-everything needed to start strong and serve clients with confidence.
What Makes This Campaign Unique
Troy's business will offer mobile shed construction, general repairs, and home improvement projects-focusing on quality work, honest pricing, and reliable service. In addition to launching a business, Troy is studying for his contractor license with the long-term goal of expanding into larger construction projects.
Funding Breakdown:
$15,000 – Enclosed work trailer
$12,000 – Tools and equipment
$8,000 – Materials and supplies
$5,000 – Licensing, bonding, insurance
$10,000 – Marketing, permits, and contingency
Backer Perks with a Local Touch
Supporters can claim meaningful perks, from service discounts and free consultations to having their name featured on the business trailer. Contributions of $500 or more earn VIP recognition and lasting impact as a founding supporter.
How to Support
You can back the campaign on Indiegogo at #/ , or help spread the word by sharing on social media or referring future clients.
About Troy
Troy is a dedicated tradesman passionate about craftsmanship and community. With a strong background in construction and a commitment to integrity, he's ready to build a business that brings value to homeowners and creates opportunity in the local economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
