Thriller Author David Leng Strikes Gold With Multi-Award-Winning Novel

MENAFN - GetNews) Echoes of Fortune: The Search for Braddock's Lost Gold Captivates Critics and Readers Alike







PITTSBURGH, PA - Can one man change his past with the discovery of a lifetime? That's the question at the heart of Echoes of Fortune: The Search for Braddock's Lost Gold, the breakout novel by David Leng, a renowned business strategist turned award-winning thriller author.

With a compelling blend of historical fiction, suspense, and heart-pounding adventure, Echoes of Fortune has captured national attention. The book recently won the 2024 PenCraft Book Award for Best Thriller, placed second in Action & Adventure at the Book Fest Awards, received a Gold Book Award from Literary Titan, and was named one of the Top 10 Books of 2024 by BooksShelf.

“A diverting tale of an exciting, harrowing quest for a centuries-old fortune,” says Kirkus Reviews. Critics have compared the book's gripping storyline to National Treasure and Indiana Jones, praising Leng's ability to weave American history with relentless modern-day action.

The story follows Jack Sullivan, a man who's sacrificed nearly everything in his quest to uncover a lost treasure hidden during the French and Indian War. As Jack deciphers clues left behind in a centuries-old journal, readers are taken on a whirlwind journey of danger, betrayal, and redemption.

But behind the fiction is a man with real-world credibility. Leng is the Chief Risk Officer and Executive Partner at Duncan Financial Group and has over 30 years of experience in risk management. He's authored several bestselling business books and has saved his clients over $60 million in insurance premiums.

Now, he's channeling his storytelling talents into fiction, with powerful results. His debut thriller has been lauded for its emotional depth, historical accuracy, and cinematic pace.

“Echoes of Fortune is more than just a treasure hunt,” said Literary Titan.“It's a moving exploration of loyalty, heroism, and sacrifice.”

David lives in Pennsylvania with his wife Lynn and their two children, and when he's not writing or speaking at national conferences, he's building stage sets for his local high school or skiing with his family. Echoes of Fortune is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold.