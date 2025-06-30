Middletown Garage Crushed By Maple Tree During Ice Storm Experts Urge Proactive Tree Inspections

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal Urges Property Owners to Prioritize Tree Safety Assessments.

Middletown, NY - A devastating ice storm last week left Middletown residents reeling when a massive maple tree collapsed onto a residential garage, crushing the structure and severing power lines. The incident, echoing similar recent events in Bridgeport and Greenwood Forest, where trees damaged roofs and utilities, underscores a critical question: Is your property at risk?

The Hidden Threat

The fallen maple tree had shown subtle signs of instability for months, including uneven growth and root exposure. Yet, like many homeowners, the property owners underestimated the danger until high winds and ice overloaded the tree. Tragedies like this are increasingly common across Sullivan and Orange Counties, where aging trees face extreme weather. As one resident recounted after a near-miss in Chapel Hill: "The trees threatened to hit our apartment building. We had to act fast".

Why "DIY" Won't Suffice

Tree removal is a high-stakes task, especially near structures or power lines. Middletown regulations often require permits for removing large trees, and improper handling can worsen damage or cause injuries . "When trees hang over parking areas or homes, precision is non-negotiable," emphasizes Mike, owner of *Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal *. "Our team uses cranes, rigging gear, and industry-specific protocols to prevent collateral damage".

Proactive Protection: Services That Save Properties

Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal, a Sullivan County-based leader in storm response, urges homeowners to leverage their *24-hour emergency services* for:



Risk Assessments: Qualified arborists evaluate tree health, root stability, and proximity to structures.

Preventive Pruning: Targeted trimming reduces wind resistance and weight on weak limbs. Full Removal & Cleanup: Including stump grinding and debris disposal-critical after storms.

The company's same-day response capability has made them a lifeline for residents like Janice of Monticello, who awoke to a tree crushing her garage: "I heard thunder, looked outside, and it was already on the roof".“ Called Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal at 9.00 A.M. By noon the tree was gone leaving no scratch on my pavement. Excellent professionalism I must say”.

A Warning from the Experts

"Trees become hazards silently," warns Mike. "Rot, cracks, or leaning trunks are red flags. Post-storm, even healthy trees can hold 'hangers'-broken limbs ready to fall." His team's recent intervention in Monticello removed three gum trees entangled in a storm-damaged maple, preventing a potential catastrophe.

Act Now: Limited-Time Safety Incentive

To combat preventable property damage, Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal is offering“free tree risk assessments”.

Not only that, folks can also reach out for regular tree pruning, removal, stump grinding , debris disposal, land clearing, and emergency tree service. Experienced, qualified, and insured tree arborists are ready 24/7 for service.

"Don't wait for the next storm," Mike urges. "A five-minute inspection could save your home".“Your problem? Our responsibility. Let us help you and we will ensure everything remains safe and secure”, Mike adds.

About Mike's Outdoor Maintenance & Tree Removal

Serving Middletown, Monticello, Port Jervis, Green ville, Warwick, Florida, Chester, Monroe, Woodbury, Washingtonville, Scotchtown, Middletown, Goshen, Walden, New Windsor, and Orange lake, the company combines qualified arborists, 24/7 emergency response, free quotes, possible estimates, affordable pricing, and comprehensive tree care.

Services include removal, trimming, stump grinding, and storm cleanup-fully insured and locally permitted. Also, as a locally operated company they are well aware of the potential weather hassles and permission required for a particular job.

The best part is, no matter how big or small your project is, they offer customizable services to all of their clients, maintaining safety precautions and company standards.

Their availability around the clock, state-of-the-art equipment, competitive price tag, and exquisite tree removal service even in the narrow and hazardous spaces near power lines make them a worthy tree service provider in the region.