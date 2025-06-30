Margaret River's Growing Beer Scene Gets A Boost With New Brewery Tours

MENAFN - GetNews)



New brewery tours in Margaret River offer safe, guided access to local craft beer spots, highlighting the region's growing beer scene beyond wine.

Margaret River, WA - June 30, 2025 - A local transport company in Western Australia has launched a new initiative highlighting the region's emerging craft beer industry. The Margaret River Experience WA has introduced dedicated brewery tours aimed at showcasing the area's expanding network of microbreweries.

Long known for its vineyards and wine exports, Margaret River is now experiencing a shift in tourism interest. In recent years, a number of independent breweries have opened their doors, creating new opportunities for visitors to experience the region through a different lens.

The new tours are designed to offer structured access to these breweries while supporting responsible transport options for those taking part.

Company owner Jye McManus says the service responds to a growing demand from both locals and tourists seeking alternatives to the region's traditional wine-focused offerings.

"We noticed more people asking about where to find local beer, especially those coming from Perth or interstate. The brewery tour is simply a practical response to what the public is already exploring on their own," McManus said.

A Changing Profile for Local Tourism

The development comes at a time when Margaret River is experiencing broader changes in tourism. While wine remains a major drawcard, smaller producers of craft beverages, including cider, gin, and beer, are attracting increased attention. The region's beer producers, in particular, have seen steady growth in visitation over the past three years, according to anecdotal data from tour operators and local businesses.







By offering access to breweries through a single-day itinerary, The Margaret River Experience WA hopes to ease the logistical challenges of rural travel, especially for visitors unfamiliar with the area's geography or road conditions.

Participants are transported by licensed guides who are familiar with the region's roadways and venues. The company also provides a private driver service for those seeking more flexibility in their itinerary, including group bookings and customized experiences.

Industry Reception and Broader Context

Stakeholders in the local tourism sector have expressed cautious optimism about the move. While some remain focused on maintaining the area's identity as a premium wine destination, others see the diversification as essential for long-term sustainability.

The introduction of brewery tours is also expected to support smaller producers who may lack the marketing budgets or infrastructure to attract visitors independently.

"Many of these breweries are family-run or in semi-rural locations," said McManus. "Without coordinated access, they risk being overlooked despite producing high-quality beer."

While The Margaret River Experience WA continues to operate its winery tours, which remain in high demand, the company sees the addition of brewery-focused experiences as a way to respond to changing travel preferences, particularly among younger and domestic tourists.

About The Company

The Margaret River Experience WA is a locally owned and operated transport service based in Margaret River, Western Australia.

Specializing in guided tours across the region, the company offers tailored experiences including brewery tours, winery tours, and private driver services.

With a focus on local knowledge, safety, and community partnerships, the business is committed to helping visitors discover the best of what the Southwest has to offer.