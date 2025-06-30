The U.S. Baby Formula Crisis: Why More Moms Are Demanding Change

MENAFN - GetNews)



The items found on store shelves in America today often utilize dairy or soy-based formulas that have been in use for decades. Additionally, they frequently contain processed ingredients, corn syrups, and additives.

Vancouver, BC - June 30, 2025 - It is truly remarkable how much progress has been made in this modern era. Phones are capable of monitoring health, cars can operate themselves, and AI technology continuously improves well-being practices. However, it is disappointing that the development of baby formula seems to be stuck in the 1980s.





Similarly, the regulations surrounding its production are also outdated. As a mother of four and someone who has extensively studied infant nutrition and is Co-Founder of Else Nutrition & Early Childhood Nutrition Advocate, Hamutal Yitzhak cannot help but feel frustrated and saddened by this reality.

This Isn't Just About an Industry. It's About Babies:

This is not a matter of disruption or passing fads. It concerns actual infants with genuine necessities. It's about the caregiver cradling a newborn who has a dairy allergy and realizing that there are no nutritious options available.

It's also about going through label after label filled with palm oil, corn syrup, and unrecognizable components - and questioning why folks continue to accept this. Furthermore, it involves a regulatory structure that has created significant barriers for scientifically-supported advancements to reach those who require them the most.

The Formula Aisle Is Full - But Not for Everyone:

Upon initial observation, the formula aisles may appear overflowing with choices. However, for those whose child cannot handle dairy or soy, or for anyone seeking options made with minimal processing and whole foods, the available selection rapidly diminishes. Hamutal has conversed with numerous mothers throughout the nation who share similar pressing inquiries:



"Why are there more options for snacks to choose from compared to formula in the aisle?" "Why isn't there a substitute for dairy-based baby formula that is healthier?"

These are not limited to specific concerns, but rather indicative of a larger issue - the inability to adequately address the needs of modern families.

A System Stuck in the Past:

When Hamutal's team began working in this space, it wasn't because she saw a business opportunity.

It was because her co-founder's granddaughter, Roni - was failing to thrive on traditional formula. Conventional formula wasn't working. She needed something she could tolerate. Something closer to food. Something clean and free of dairy.

The science exists. The demand is there. But the barriers to entry - especially at the FDA level - remain daunting. Even for formulas built with clinical integrity and expert support, getting through the approval process for infant use remains a massive hurdle. They're ready. Parents are ready. But the system hasn't evolved to meet them.

Why“Operation Stork Speed” Is Just the Beginning:

The Federal government's recent implementation of Operation Stork Speed, aimed at enhancing the safety, quality, and nutritional value of infant formula, is a promising beginning. There is still more that needs to be done.

Lasting reform is needed:



Clearer regulatory pathways for innovation in infant formulas

Updated ingredient standards that reflect current and future science and nutritional wisdom True, transparent collaboration between regulators, innovators, and the parents this impacts every single day- because no parent should be forced to choose between“what's available” and“what feels right.”

Moms Are Leading the Charge:

In the modern world, mothers are well-informed and take charge of their choices. They thoroughly evaluate product labels and don't shy away from asking tough questions. Also, they expect healthier and more scientifically-proven options that align with their beliefs. This is not a minority perspective, but rather a widespread mindset. Their demands will bring about significant changes in the baby formula market for years to come.

It's Not About Lowering the Bar - It's About Removing the Barriers:

Mothers are not requesting the FDA to jeopardize safety. Instead, their request is for the agency to keep pace with scientific advancements and the everyday needs of current households. They are advocating for equal opportunities for innovation, with transparency as the norm, and without hindrance from bureaucratic hurdles.

Let there be fair competition among formulas based on evidence, integrity, and safety rather than influenced by lobbying strength or dominance by major formula corporations.

It's Time for Formula to Join the 21st Century:

It is crucial for every infant to receive nutrition tailored to their specific needs. Similarly, every parent should have the freedom to make well-informed decisions, without restrictions from antiquated structures. It is time to modernize infant nutrition in the country and prioritize the wellbeing of all children.

About the Author:

Hamutal Yitzhak is a mother of four and a veteran in early childhood nutrition. She is the Co-Founder and CEO of Else Nutrition, a company on a mission to provide clean, whole-food based nutrition for a healthier start to life. Her work is driven by a commitment to transparency, science, and the well-being of children worldwide through nutrition.

