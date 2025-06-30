Palm Lakes Unveils Ambitious 2025 Release Schedule Following Success Of“Motorcycle At Night”

MENAFN - GetNews) Following the release of their cinematic collaboration "Motorcycle at Night,” UK duo Palm Lakes has announced an ambitious release schedule for the remainder of 2025, promising four new tracks that expand their nostalgic yet contemporary sound.







Palm Lakes, the dynamic retrowave duo of brothers Ian and Tim Hardwick, is making waves with their infectious 80s-inspired sound. Growing up surrounded by cassette tapes and vinyl records, their childhood love for synth pop and rock has blossomed into a musical project that blends vintage aesthetics with modern production. With years of industry experience under their belts, they have perfected their craft, creating music that's genuine and deeply passionate.

Before launching Palm Lakes, Ian and Tim toured globally with a band, an experience that sharpened their songwriting and performance skills. This journey eventually led them to Taiwan, where they currently live and create. In addition to Palm Lakes, Ian and Tim operate DyHard Productions, a bespoke music production company that has created music for artists, bands, and various media projects, including film and podcast themes. This comprehensive background has given them the expertise to craft every element of Palm Lakes' music, delivering a sound that's cohesive, authentic, and captivating.

2025 has been a breakout year for Palm Lakes, with two successful releases under their belt. Their collaboration with Anthony Sahota, "Motorcycle at Night," has set a stage for their upcoming works. "That track really set the tone for 2025, and we're just getting started," the duo shares. They've got four additional releases lined up before the end of the year, and they aim for each one to explore new sonic territory while preserving their signature synth-pop sound.

With their unique blend of nostalgic influences and contemporary sensibilities, Palm Lakes continues to carve out their space in the music landscape. Their carefully crafted sound, informed by years of industry experience and genuine passion, resonates with listeners seeking both the familiar comfort of 80s synthpop and the fresh energy of modern production.

Beyond the studio, the duo is buzzing with plans for live shows later this year, giving fans a chance to experience their electric energy in person. They're also hinting at new collaborations that will showcase their versatility and creative spark.

