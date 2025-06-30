Authors Turn To Book Publicist Scott Lorenz For Their Book Marketing Needs

MENAFN - GetNews)"Get all the publicity your book deserves, and more!", says Scott Lorenz, President of WestWind Book Marketing . A seasoned expert in book promotion, Lorenz has successfully represented authors across all genres and publishing paths, from New York Times bestsellers to first time self-published writers. With a strategic and personalized approach, Lorenz is committed to securing impactful publicity that elevates each author's visibility and credibility in a crowded market.







Lorenz's blog, The Book Publicist is a comprehensive fountain of knowledge for authors at every stage of their publishing journey. Consisting of practical tips and in-depth articles on timely industry topics, the blog serves as a go-to guide for navigating the evolving world of books. The "Author Advice" entry shares actionable insights to help authors succeed, covering many "How-to's" from launching an author website to getting reviewed by The New York Times Book Review . Lorenz also explores emerging tools and trends- including TikTok , social media , ZOOM , and Artificial Intelligence - empowering authors to stay ahead of the game in a rapidly changing digital world.







Among Lorenz's latest contributions to the blog are relevant articles that address critical issues and opportunities in publishing. Recent topics include maximizing visibility through Google Books , recognizing scam publishing offers , avoiding cliche book reviews , and raising awareness about key industry events like the 2025 Christian Writers Conference . With his finger on the pulse of the literary marketplace, Lorenz offers valuable, up-to-date guidance that helps authors make informed decisions and navigate challenges with confidence.

With decades of experience and a proven track record, Lorenz helps authors gain the recognition their book deserves.

Ready to take your book to the next level? Visit to explore expert resources, read the latest articles on The Book Publicist, and discover how Lorenz can help you successfully market your book.

About Book Publicist Scott Lorenz

Book publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Communications, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling authors and self-published authors promoting all types of books, whether it's their first book or their 15th book. He's handled publicity for books by CEOs, CIA Officers, Navy SEALS, Homemakers, Fitness Gurus, Doctors, Lawyers and Adventurers. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.

Learn more about Westwind Book Marketing at or contact Lorenz at ... or 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on Twitter @aBookPublicist. Want help titling a book? Check out Scott Lorenz's new award-winning, bestselling book: Book Title Generator - A Proven System in Naming Your Book ( ).