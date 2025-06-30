Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Christian - Fiction book "Finding God In The Mountains of Afghanistan" by Joshua Pennifield, currently available at .

Reviewed By Luwi Nyakansaila for Readers' Favorite

Finding God in the Mountains of Afghanistan by Joshua Pennifield is a compelling blend of a fictional military memoir and spiritual reflections. The story follows Staff Sergeant Michael (Stache) Anderson and his squad as they embark on a deployment to Afghanistan. As the troops prepare to put their military training to the test, Stache dedicates their missions to the Lord and prays for divine protection. Amid war, he relies on his faith for strength and guidance, offering himself as a vessel for God. His exemplary leadership inspires not only his men but also others they encounter along their journey, leading others to the Lord and bringing glory to God's kingdom. However, just when they believe their mission is complete and they are safe, a new threat emerges. Finding God in the Mountains of Afghanistan is an inspiring narrative that illustrates how faith sustains service members amid the chaos of war. The book explores themes of obedience, leadership, courage, and grace, and incorporates biblical stories and scripture to encourage resilience and trust in God's guidance. The narrative is action-packed with stories of convoys and firefights, but also has calm moments of quiet prayer and scripture reading. Joshua Pennifield demonstrates that God's presence and love are unwavering in these moments of uncertainty. The book has a thirty-day devotional study based on the events in the story and Stache's biblical insights, covering lessons on God's Armor, faith during moments of doubt, and reluctant obedience. I thoroughly enjoyed this book because it conveys a powerful message about trusting God and leading with His divine favor. I recommend it to anyone interested in stories of faith and resilience during challenging times."

