Hamilton & Carter Launches New West Palm Beach Location, Expanding Garage Remodeling Services Across South Florida

MENAFN - GetNews)Hamilton & Carter, a Florida-based provider of garage remodeling and custom storage solutions, has officially opened a new location in West Palm Beach. The expansion marks a strategic step in the company's growth and reflects increasing demand for specialized garage upgrades in both residential and commercial sectors across South Florida.







Recognized for its work in Sarasota and surrounding regions, Hamilton & Carter brings its expertise in transforming underutilized garage spaces into efficient, high-end environments to the West Palm Beach market. The new location will provide full-service solutions, including custom garage cabinetry, high-performance flooring systems, and tailored storage designs for homeowners and businesses alike.

“We're pleased to bring our garage remodeling services to West Palm Beach,” said Joe Babuschak, Owner of Hamilton & Carter – West Palm Beach.“This region is experiencing rapid development, and with that comes a need for organized, functional storage spaces, something we're uniquely equipped to deliver.”

The company's approach emphasizes a combination of style, durability, and functionality. Each project is customized to suit client's needs, whether it's a residential upgrade or a commercial storage redesign. Hamilton & Carter's services are grounded in high-quality craftsmanship, using premium materials designed for longevity and daily use.

The West Palm Beach opening also reinforces the company's commitment to expanding its footprint while maintaining the personalized service that has defined its reputation. With this launch, Hamilton & Carter aims to become a key player in the South Florida garage improvement market.

Consultations Now Available

Hamilton & Carter is currently accepting appointments for residential and commercial consultations. Property owners interested in optimizing their garage or workspace can schedule a consultation through the company's website .

About Hamilton & Carter

Founded in 2021, Hamilton & Carter specializes in custom garage remodeling for residential and commercial properties throughout Florida. With a focus on innovation, design precision, and high-grade materials, the company offers solutions that enhance both the appearance and functionality of garage spaces.





