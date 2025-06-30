Millersport, OH - June 30, 2025 - For four decades, Kreager Tire & Service has been a cornerstone of honest, dependable car care in central Ohio. Located at 2545 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NE in Millersport, the shop has earned a reputation for its customer-first mindset and comprehensive service offerings, solidifying its place as a go-to destination for auto repair in Millersport, OH.

Founded in 1984 by David Kreager as a modest used tire shop operating from his home garage, the business relocated in June of 1992 to its current location to meet growing demand. In 2002, the shop transitioned to new ownership under Dan Thieken, a former employee who began working there in high school and later returned to carry the business forward.

From the start, the shop was built on relationships, not transactions, and that tradition continues today. Under Dan's leadership, Kreager Tire & Service has evolved into a full-service auto repair facility known for high-quality work, transparency, and small-town hospitality.







A Full-Service Shop That Prioritizes People

What sets Kreager apart is its genuine approach to customer care. Whether helping a customer change a tire at a local pharmacy or providing pick-up and shuttle service to those in need, the team goes beyond the expected to make car care easier for neighbors throughout the region.

The shop serves a wide range of clients, including local families, rural professionals, farmers, off-road enthusiasts, and new residents in and around Millersport, Thornville, Hebron, Buckeye Lake, Pickerington, Lancaster, Newark, Baltimore, Granville, and Somerset.

Core Services

As a trusted Millersport tire shop and repair center, Kreager Tire & Service offers a comprehensive lineup of services designed to meet the needs of nearly every vehicle on the road:



Auto Repair and Diagnostics

Check Engine Light Troubleshooting

Preventative Maintenance

Oil Changes

Brake Repair and Rotor Replacement

A/C and Heater Service

Steering and Suspension Repair

Wheel Alignments

Engine Diagnostics and Repair Exhaust System Repair

Customers appreciate the shop's use of state-of-the-art diagnostic and testing tools, as well as its commitment to using OEM or equivalent parts whenever possible.

Tire Sales and Specialties

Kreager Tire & Service also delivers extensive tire services and custom packages. Whether it's everyday vehicles, trailers, or RVs, the shop sources from five local suppliers to ensure customers get the most current and dependable options available.

Tire offerings include:



Tire sales for passenger vehicles, light trucks, RVs, trailers, lawn and garden equipment, and power sports

Tire patching and repair

Custom wheel and tire packages

Lift and leveling kits Complimentary installation and Road Force balancing for sets of four tires

Brands include Toyo, Michelin, Goodyear, Cooper, Kenda, Mastercraft, Yokohama, and more.

Community-Driven, Reputation-Focused

Kreager Tire & Service thrives because of its strong local ties and a deep respect for the people it serves. The shop doesn't focus on chasing trends or competing with chain stores. It focuses on being the most honest auto repair shop in Ohio, built on trust and genuine care.

Owner Dan Thieken emphasizes that the shop's mission is simple: provide“an elite service with an abundance of small-town compassion and reverence.” That guiding principle is summed up in the company's slogan:

“We're No Longer Just Tires.”

From repairs to relationships, that phrase captures the shop's evolution while honoring its roots.

About Kreager Tire & Service

Kreager Tire & Service is a full-service auto repair and tire facility based in Millersport, OH, serving drivers throughout Fairfield County and beyond. Founded in 1985, the shop specializes in personalized, relationship-based service for customers who value trust, expertise, and small-town care.