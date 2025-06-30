MENAFN - GetNews) Regan is setting new standards for oil brokering. He introduces next-gen dealmaking efficiency models built for commodity brokers.







In a bold validation of his innovative approach to energy commodity brokering through scalable dealmaking efficiency models, Jesse Regan , Vice President and strategic leader of Broker Network, has affirmed his commitment to spearhead growth in global oil brokering.

Regan cited that since the global oil market is defined by speed, volatility, and razor-thin margins; precision, trust, and speed are everything. As a broker and the strategic leader of Broker Network , Regan has positioned himself as an architect of the next generation of energy commodity brokering.

Since stepping into his leadership role, Regan has been quietly fueling a new era in commodity brokering and redefining what it means to be a top-tier oil broker. He not only oversees the growth of Broker Network, a fast-growing oil brokerage platform that is built for scale, precision, and real-time execution, but also uses his expertise to design deal infrastructures trusted by traders, institutions, and brokers worldwide.

In a statement, Regan emphasized his dedication to scaling Broker Network's size and evolving its capability. He explained that his focus on infrastructure is geared towards driving innovation that will unlock new opportunities and advantages for brokers.

“My vision is to steer Broker Network into becoming a platform that keeps brokers competitive and clients coming back. I believe that by redefining growth, to not only mean more global partners, but also mean better tools and better outcomes, we will be able to ensure that Broker Network achieves its full potential.”

At its core, Broker Network is a global commodity trading platform that connects verified brokers and traders. The platform operates 24/7 across major trading hubs and offers specialized brokerage services designed to simplify deal generation, distribution, and analytics for petroleum, energy, metals, agricultural products, and real estate commodities. With Regan driving its growth and alignment, Broker Network has become an indispensable platform for brokers, traders, and users looking to leverage tools and resources that make deal closing as push button as possible.

Regan's approach promotes the use of outside sources to free up as much brain power as possible while his leadership reflects a clear goal: to make Broker Network the go-to global commodity brokerage platform for commodity traders, brokers, and end-users across markets. He combines tactical understanding of market conditions with strategic thinking on how brokers, traders, and institutions operate, and scale.







Beyond brokering, Jesse Regan also focuses on expanding what brokers believe is possible by sharing his knowledge and expertise to help brokers, traders, and users understand the ins and outs of the oil space so that they can easily navigate the ever-changing landscape. Through his role at Broker Network, the global commodity brokerage, and his knowledge sharing, Regan uniquely stands at the intersection of technology, education, and deal execution in global oil brokering. He has emerged as one of the most influential figures in modern oil brokering.

Through his statement, Jesse Regan further committed to continue leveraging technology and partnerships to ensure that Broker Network remains at the forefront of global oil brokering.“We operate in a market that rewards deep relationships and fast execution. That is the edge Broker Network brings, and we are doubling down,” he said.“We will continue to build scalable tools and solutions and foster strategic partnerships.”

With the unpredictable surge and dip of global demand and constant shifts in supply chains, the need for fast, scalable, innovative energy commodity brokering has become greater. Traders need access to trustworthy brokers who can move quickly, while institutions demand visibility and accountability without sacrificing speed. Under Regan's leadership, Broker Network oversees global market intelligence and trading and securing optimal trading opportunities.

As he reaffirms his commitment to leading the growth of global oil brokerage , Regan continues to support the creation and scaling of a complete ecosystem that turns brokers into closers. His dealmaking efficiency models provide institutions with a faster, cleaner way to transact in the energy space.

For more information, visit Broker Network.