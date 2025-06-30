O3 Solutions Expands Platform To Address Full Scope Of Capital Project Execution Needs

MENAFN - GetNews)



Digital Project Execution Platform now supports teams beyond AWP, from planning to field readiness.

O3 Solutions has announced an expansion of its platform capabilities, establishing itself as a comprehensive Digital Project Execution Platform for capital projects of all types. While O3 remains the industry leader in Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) and Workface Planning , the company has now extended its support to teams using a wider range of project execution strategies.

O3's platform has been used on hundreds of capital projects totaling more than $150 billion in installed cost. Initially focused on work packaging and task execution, the platform helped break down silos and improve field productivity. But as adoption grew, it became clear that project teams needed tools for more than just AWP. Many struggled with fragmented systems for managing RFIs, risks, technical queries, and interface agreements–often buried in spreadsheets or email chains. Unlike other AWP-only tools, O3 offers a single integrated execution platform for digitizing all of these interconnected work streams.

While reaffirming its commitment to AWP, O3 enables teams to digitize more traditional WBS-based strategies, to reduce risk, improve execution, and streamline project delivery. The platform supports global portfolios ranging from megaprojects to small capital brownfield work, offering a scalable solution for today's complex project demands. O3's Work Management functionality allows projects that are not leveraging any Workface Planning or AWP best practices to digitize and improve their execution. O3 meets clients where they are including ones who are executing using traditional Work Breakdown Structure delivery.

With this strategic expansion, O3 is redefining what's possible in capital project delivery. By unifying critical workflows across the project lifecycle-from planning through field execution-O3 empowers teams to deliver with greater clarity, agility, and confidence. As the industry continues to evolve, O3 remains committed to driving innovation and delivering measurable outcomes for every project, from every starting point.

About O3 Solutions:

O3 Solutions is a leading digital project management software provider for capital projects. Founded to solve the industry's most pressing challenges–manual workflows, lack of visibility, and poor standardization–O3 delivers a modern SaaS platform built around Advanced Work Packaging, Agile, and Lean principles. With 500+ projects and 20,000+ users, O3 helps organizations transform how they plan and execute work, from early planning to commissioning. Fully cloud-based, configurable, and secure, O3 empowers teams to collaborate efficiently and deliver projects on time, on budget, and confidently.