Protheragen Introduces Comprehensive Drug Analysis Services For Pharmaceutical Development

MENAFN - GetNews) Protheragen, a leading biotechnology company, provides effective Drug Analysis services that help pharmaceutical researchers and manufacturers. In drug research, drug analysis is useful for the safety, efficacy, and quality of drugs. With advanced technologies and scientific expertise, Protheragen's analytical solutions play an important role in drug development.

Drug Analysis includes many analytical procedures designed to evaluate various properties of pharmaceutical compounds. These analyses are important for understanding drug characteristics and confirming quality standards. Protheragen's analytical capabilities include multiple aspects of drug testing and provide clients with reliable data to support drug development.

Chemical-Physical Testing is one of Protheragen's Drug Analysis services. The service includes solubility, melting point, viscosity, and so on. Protheragen utilizes a variety of analytical methods such as high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), gas chromatography (GC), infrared spectroscopy (IR), mass spectrometry (MS), and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. These effective analyses have played a helpful role in downstream development and research.

Another important service in the drug development process is Drug Impurity Testing , and this can also be provided by Protheragen. Even trace amounts of drug impurities may compromise the safety and efficacy of medications. Therefore, the identification and quantification of drug impurities are very necessary. Protheragen's impurity testing services include Organic Impurity Test, Heavy Metal Test, Genotoxic Impurity Test, etc. These diverse testing services are attributed to Protheragen's rich experience and technology, such as HPLC, LC/MS, and SEM. Modernized equipment also enables Protheragen to provide clients with reliable data.

Drug stability is another aspect of pharmaceutical quality. Drug stability test helps determine parameters like shelf life, ideal storage conditions, and retesting intervals for pharmaceutical items. Protheragen conducts Long-term Accelerated Shelf-life Test and Light Stability Test, which simulate a variety of environmental conditions to provide reliable data. Evaluation criteria during stability studies may include physical changes, chemical changes, and microbiological changes. Through these stability programs, Protheragen helps clients establish expiration dates and storage recommendations for their products.

Protheragen is client-centric and offers customized analytical solutions that can be offered in accordance with clients' specific research needs and regulatory requirements. The experienced scientific team provides end-to-end support, from method development and validation to data interpretation and regulatory documentation. Whether working with small molecule drugs, biologics, or complex formulations, Protheragen can efficiently provide services and deliver detailed reports. The team always adheres to GLP/GMP standards and implements strict quality assurance protocols.

Protheragen's comprehensive Drug Analysis services provide the analytical foundation necessary for successful advancement through preclinical studies. By partnering with Protheragen, clients can obtain professional technical support, accelerate development timelines, and maintain high-quality standards simultaneously.

For more information about Protheragen's Drug Analysis and other services, please visit .

About Protheragen

Protheragen helps clients achieve cost-effective improvements in their R&D productivity. The technical and scientific team provides reliable products and solutions to the global chemical industry, including chemical products, packaging & equipment, and custom synthesis. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and professional R&D teams, Protheragen aims to become a leading company in this industry, and the team is well on that journey.