Florida-Based International Polo Tour Announced Douglas Elliman As Their Newest Sponsor
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wellington, Fla., June 30, 2025 - With the highly-anticipated, cancer charity supporting Sunset Polo USA vs. South Africa Val De Vie match just months away, Florida-based the International Polo Tour (IPT) has announced their newest sponsor- Douglas Elliman, one of the U.S.'s leading luxury real estate firms.
"We are incredibly excited to share the news of this powerful partnership, as well as all it will bring for our team and September match," stated Tareq Salahi, Chairman of the International Polo Tour. "Douglas Elliman has built their reputation on connecting people with the finest luxuries in life, with a focus on equine lifestyles. Their support and network will ensure that this annual polo charity match is attended by those with true love for polo, cultural history, and philanthropy."
Set for September 6th in Middleburg, Virginia, the 2025 Sunset Polo USA vs. South Africa Val De Vie match and Rockin the Runway Fashion Show will raise much-needed funds for We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC), a 501(c)3 charitable organization that lifts the financial burden from families overcoming cancer diagnoses. The evening will be joined by sports world superstars such as NFL's Josh Norman and Tim Johnson, with an exclusive, premium luxury raffle to top off the exciting night.
"The partnership, a strategic decision with Metropolitan DC-area based Douglas Elliman Mid-Atlantic, is an essential step towards expanding our national reach," said Christina Macro, President of Brokerage Douglas Elliman Mid-Atlantic. "Polo is a staple of Virginia history, one defined by class and luxury. We look forward to embracing this lifestyle with the International Polo Tour at our side for years to come."
As part of the partnership, Douglas Elliman's branding will be included in signage across the International Polo Tour Stadium at Twilight Polo, made part of the event's on-site PA announcements, and added to the IPT team's jerseys for widespread exposure.
2025's Sunset Polo match in support of WWSC will be held:
Saturday, September 6th
6:00pm
Twilight Polo Stadium 37636 Charisma Lane Middleburg, VA
Link to purchase tickets:
About the International Polo Tour:
The International Polo Tour, founded by Captain Tareq Salahi, brings the love of Polo to a wider audience, uniting international cultures in a celebration of both their common bonds and their diversity. From Snow Polo to Beach Polo to Elephant Polo, IPT provides support worldwide, including Argentina, Australia, Asia, England, South America, Italy, and throughout the United States including the high-net-worth region of the Capitol Region area of Washington D.C and the Northeast & Florida markets.
This game is rich with tradition in markets around the world, reaching far beyond the field. To fully capture the spirit of America and its international challengers, as well as the imagination and enthusiasm of their people, this cooperative effort combines government relations, upscale consumer goods, and tourism initiatives. It serves as an economic development engine for the United States and its international partners.
The IPT is thankful for all of its incredible sponsors and supporters, including Douglas Elliman, ESPN, Hotels at Sea® Luxury Cruises, Resorts at Sea®, Equine Sports Marketing, Twilight Polo Club, Stella Artois, Nutrl Vodka, Oui Producciones, Celebration Winery, Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort, Oasis Winery®, Salty Bottom Blue, and Michelob Ultra.
About Douglas Elliman:
Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
About We Will Survive Cancer:
We Will Survive Cancer is a charity dedicated to helping families financially impacted by a cancer diagnosis. WWSC is a 501(c)3 Charitable organization that raises money through donations of cash, services, equipment, and specialty items, all of which go to helping families with child care, family counseling, managing household finances, arranging family transportation to visit the patient, and to providing general assistance to the families of the cancer patients. The organization's goal is to lift some of the burdens from impacted families, allowing them to receive the proper support they need to survive.
