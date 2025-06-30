Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

99 Pancakes Debuts In Delhi-NCR With First Store In Gurgaon


2025-06-30 03:05:50
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, June 25, 2025: Mumbai's beloved brand, 99 Pancakes, famous for its innovative dessert offerings, has marked its footprints in Delhi-NCR, with its first outlet at Bani Square in Gurgaon. The launch of this outlet signifies the brand's continued expansion across India. The QSR chain is prominently present in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Shirdi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Varanasi etc.

The new outlet at Gurgaon continues the brand's mission of making international dessert experiences accessible to Indian consumers. With a youthful, vibrant atmosphere and a focus on quality and consistency, 99 Pancakes caters to a broad audience from all across age groups.

To celebrate this launch, 99 Pancakes is rolling out an exclusive limited-time offer for its Gurgaon customers. From June 27th to 29th, 2025, patrons visiting the outlet can enjoy 6 Mini Pancakes and Classic Waffle for just ?99, a perfect opportunity to experience the brand's signature menu at a special price.

99 Pancakes offers a diverse 100% vegetarian menu that includes Pancakes, Waffles, Shakes, Waffle Cakes, Crepes, Macrons etc, and a variety of hot and cold beverages - all crafted with premium ingredients and served with an innovative twist.

The brand has also earned recognition for its creative collaborations with top names such as Nutella, KitKat, Epigamia, and MyFitness Rage Coffee, Cartoon Network, bringing customers a menu that is constantly refreshed with exciting new flavours and combinations.

Commenting on the launch, Vikesh Shah, Founder of 99 Pancakes, said,“We are thrilled to bring 99 Pancakes to Delhi-NCR, where Gurgaon is the perfect market for us to begin this journey. This area has a dynamic food culture with an appetite for fresh and creative offerings. Through our ?99 launch offer, we invite the local community to come and experience our menu - from our signature mini pancakes to our popular waffles, shakes, and more.”

“We have an aggressive expansion strategy for the Delhi & NCR market and will soon be opening up new outlets in different formats”, added Vikesh.

99 Pancakes continues to expand at a fast pace, driven by customer demand for premium yet affordable desserts. The Gurgaon store is another step forward in fulfilling the brand's vision of making delicious sweet treats available to a wider audience across India.


About 99 Pancakes

99 Pancakes is India's premier quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain, specializing in an extensive range of delectable pancakes, desserts, and beverages. Known for its innovative flavors and commitment to quality, 99 Pancakes has become a beloved destination for dessert lovers across the country. The brand continues to expand its menu offerings, bringing unique and delightful experiences to its customers every day.


For more details, please connect with:

Vaishnavi Shukla

+91 8655886125

Website :

Company :-99 Pancakes

User :- Vaishnavi Shukla

Email :-imarketing@99pancakes

Url :- collections/waffle-cak


MENAFN30062025003198003206ID1109743272

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search