Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Senegal Amb.

Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Senegal Amb.


2025-06-30 03:05:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Monday the credentials of the Ambassador of Senegal to Kuwait, Hassan Sogo, during the meeting at the ministry's headquarters.
Al-Yahya wished the new ambassador success in his duties and further progress and prosperity to the bilateral relations. (end)
sas


MENAFN30062025000071011013ID1109743265

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search