Kuwait FM Receives Message Regarding Bilateral Relations From Iran Counterpart

2025-06-30 03:05:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received a message from his Iranian counterpart Dr. Abbas Araghchi regarding the bilateral relations between both countries and the latest international and regional developments.
This came during Minister Al-Yahya's reception of the Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)
