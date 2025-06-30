Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 50,000 Evacuated Due To Wildfires In Turkiye

Over 50,000 Evacuated Due To Wildfires In Turkiye


2025-06-30 03:05:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 30 (KUNA) -- Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Monday that more than 50,000 people were evacuated to safe zones due to wildfires in Izmir, Balikesir, and Hatay.
In a post on social media platform X, Yerlikaya stated that "over 50,000 people from 41 towns have been temporarily evacuated to safe areas due to wildfires fueled by strong winds in the three provinces."
Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said firefighters in Turkiye are battling wildfires in Izmir for the second day, driven by strong winds.
He added that the fires in the Koyucak and Doganbey areas reignited overnight as wind speeds reached between 40 and 50 kilometers per hour, prompting the evacuation of four villages and two neighborhoods.
He noted that helicopters, firefighting aircraft, vehicles, and over 1,000 firefighters are working to contain the flames.
Separately, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced the arrest of 17 suspects as part of ongoing legal investigations into the wildfires that have erupted in multiple regions over the past two days. (end)
ta


MENAFN30062025000071011013ID1109743261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search