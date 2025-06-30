403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rain Related Death Toll Climbs To 37, Injures Over 50 In Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, June 30 (KUNA) -- At least 37 people lost their lives while over 50 others received injuries in the recent multiple rain-related incidents across Pakistan after heavy rainfall in the last four days, said authorities.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 22 people died, and 11 others were injured in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province in accidents related to rain, strong winds, flash floods and landslides since June 25.
The report released by PDMA confirmed loss of life and property due to rain-related incidents in Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Buner, Swabi, Kurram Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, Torghar, and South Waziristan.
The report said that the deceased include seven men, five women and 10 children. A total of 75 houses were damaged due to rain, of which 64 were partially destroyed and 11 completely. Swat was the most affected district, in which 14 people were killed and six people were injured.
The PDMA instructed the district administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected families and ensure the provision of medical facilities to the injured.
Moreover, at least seven people were killed, and 39 others were injured in recent multiple rain-related incidents in Pakistanآ's eastern Punjab province due to heavy rainfall. Most of the deaths occurred due to roof collapses.
In southwestern Balochistan province, four members of a family, including three women and a girl, were swept away in a flash flood on Saturday in Zhob district.
The victims were a family coming from Quetta to Multan through the highway when a huge flash flood suddenly hit the area due to heavy rainfall in the mountainous areas.
At least four people were killed in two separate accidents in Karachi city of Sindh province.
The PDMA officials confirming the casualties said that two of them were killed when a roof collapsed in Lyari area while two others died of electrocution. (end)
sbk
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 22 people died, and 11 others were injured in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province in accidents related to rain, strong winds, flash floods and landslides since June 25.
The report released by PDMA confirmed loss of life and property due to rain-related incidents in Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Buner, Swabi, Kurram Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, Torghar, and South Waziristan.
The report said that the deceased include seven men, five women and 10 children. A total of 75 houses were damaged due to rain, of which 64 were partially destroyed and 11 completely. Swat was the most affected district, in which 14 people were killed and six people were injured.
The PDMA instructed the district administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected families and ensure the provision of medical facilities to the injured.
Moreover, at least seven people were killed, and 39 others were injured in recent multiple rain-related incidents in Pakistanآ's eastern Punjab province due to heavy rainfall. Most of the deaths occurred due to roof collapses.
In southwestern Balochistan province, four members of a family, including three women and a girl, were swept away in a flash flood on Saturday in Zhob district.
The victims were a family coming from Quetta to Multan through the highway when a huge flash flood suddenly hit the area due to heavy rainfall in the mountainous areas.
At least four people were killed in two separate accidents in Karachi city of Sindh province.
The PDMA officials confirming the casualties said that two of them were killed when a roof collapsed in Lyari area while two others died of electrocution. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment