Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rain Related Death Toll Climbs To 37, Injures Over 50 In Pakistan


2025-06-30 03:05:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, June 30 (KUNA) -- At least 37 people lost their lives while over 50 others received injuries in the recent multiple rain-related incidents across Pakistan after heavy rainfall in the last four days, said authorities.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 22 people died, and 11 others were injured in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province in accidents related to rain, strong winds, flash floods and landslides since June 25.
The report released by PDMA confirmed loss of life and property due to rain-related incidents in Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Buner, Swabi, Kurram Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, Torghar, and South Waziristan.
The report said that the deceased include seven men, five women and 10 children. A total of 75 houses were damaged due to rain, of which 64 were partially destroyed and 11 completely. Swat was the most affected district, in which 14 people were killed and six people were injured.
The PDMA instructed the district administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected families and ensure the provision of medical facilities to the injured.
Moreover, at least seven people were killed, and 39 others were injured in recent multiple rain-related incidents in Pakistanآ's eastern Punjab province due to heavy rainfall. Most of the deaths occurred due to roof collapses.
In southwestern Balochistan province, four members of a family, including three women and a girl, were swept away in a flash flood on Saturday in Zhob district.
The victims were a family coming from Quetta to Multan through the highway when a huge flash flood suddenly hit the area due to heavy rainfall in the mountainous areas.
At least four people were killed in two separate accidents in Karachi city of Sindh province.
The PDMA officials confirming the casualties said that two of them were killed when a roof collapsed in Lyari area while two others died of electrocution. (end)
sbk


MENAFN30062025000071011013ID1109743260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search