Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Expresses Solidarity With Sudan Following Gold Mine Collapse


2025-06-30 03:05:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABUDHABI, June 30 (KUNA) -- United Arab Emirates extended its deepest condolences to Sudan and expressed their solidarity following the collapse of a gold mine in Huwaid, that resulted in the death and injury of scores of people.
In a statement on Monday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished a quick and swift recovery for the injured.
The Sudanese Mineral Resources Company announced on Sunday that at least 11 people were killed, and seven others injured due to the collapse of an informal gold mining pit in Nile River State, northern Sudan. (end)
