Kuwait Condemns Terrorist Attack On Military Convoy In Pakistan


2025-06-30 03:05:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday voiced strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack on a military convoy in Pakistan, which claimed multiple casualties.
In a press release, the ministry reiterated Kuwait's ironclad stance that rejects all forms of violence and terrorism irrespective of motives.
It also expressed sincere condolences to the government and people of Pakistan as well as the families of the victims, and wished a swift recovery of those injured in the attack. (end)
